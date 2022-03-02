Is Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Engaged?

Did Sydney's boyfriend propose? Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Sydney Sweney is reportedly engaged to long-term boyfriend Jonathan Davino after being spotted wearing a huge diamond ring...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sydney Sweeney has sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted donning a dazzling diamond ring that got everyone talking!

The Euphoria star, 24, has reportedly been dating Jonathan Davino, 37, for four years with the pair first being linked back in early 2018.

Sydney Sweeney’s Emotional Euphoria Scene Is Receiving Huge Praise From Fans

In photos obtained by Page Six, the actress can be seen sporting a dramatic new look as her locks have gone from her signature blonde to a radiant red.

The paparazzi shots show Sydney wearing a piece of jewellery on her ring finger – and it's quite the rock!

Sydney Sweeney remains tight-lipped about her love life. Picture: Alamy

It didn't take long for the photos to find their way online and cause the rumour mill to go into overdrive – fans were all asking online, 'Is Sydney engaged?'.

The star looked in good spirits as she casually chatted with friends in California when the photos were taken.

The rumoured fiancé of The Voyeurs actress is a restauranteur hailing from Chicago, few photos of the pair can be found online and Sydney hasn't posted photos of her beau to the 'Gram (yet).

It has not been revealed how the pair met and neither party have yet spoken out about the engagement murmurs.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have been dating since 2018. Picture: Getty

The 24-year-old star has been dating Jonathan Davino for four years, with little information about their relationship being common knowledge as Sydney prefers her personal life to remain private.

It's safe to say that Sydney has been luckier in love than her Euphoria character Cassie Howard.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital