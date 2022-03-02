Is Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Engaged?

2 March 2022, 11:49 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 12:02

Did Sydney's boyfriend propose?
Did Sydney's boyfriend propose? Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Sydney Sweney is reportedly engaged to long-term boyfriend Jonathan Davino after being spotted wearing a huge diamond ring...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sydney Sweeney has sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted donning a dazzling diamond ring that got everyone talking!

The Euphoria star, 24, has reportedly been dating Jonathan Davino, 37, for four years with the pair first being linked back in early 2018.

Sydney Sweeney’s Emotional Euphoria Scene Is Receiving Huge Praise From Fans

In photos obtained by Page Six, the actress can be seen sporting a dramatic new look as her locks have gone from her signature blonde to a radiant red.

The paparazzi shots show Sydney wearing a piece of jewellery on her ring finger – and it's quite the rock!

Sydney Sweeney remains tight-lipped about her love life
Sydney Sweeney remains tight-lipped about her love life. Picture: Alamy

It didn't take long for the photos to find their way online and cause the rumour mill to go into overdrive – fans were all asking online, 'Is Sydney engaged?'.

The star looked in good spirits as she casually chatted with friends in California when the photos were taken.

The rumoured fiancé of The Voyeurs actress is a restauranteur hailing from Chicago, few photos of the pair can be found online and Sydney hasn't posted photos of her beau to the 'Gram (yet).

It has not been revealed how the pair met and neither party have yet spoken out about the engagement murmurs.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have been dating since 2018
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have been dating since 2018. Picture: Getty

The 24-year-old star has been dating Jonathan Davino for four years, with little information about their relationship being common knowledge as Sydney prefers her personal life to remain private.

It's safe to say that Sydney has been luckier in love than her Euphoria character Cassie Howard.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

This impression of Inventing Anna's Anna Delvey has gone viral on TikTok

Inventing Anna Fans Are Losing It Over This Uncanny Anna Delvey Impression

Jonathan Bailey is the star of season 2

Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Is Set To Be The Hunk Of Season 2

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

Jacob Elordi and Joey King have ended their romance

Why Did The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi And Joey King Split?

Features

Hailey Bieber marked Justin Bieber's 28th birthday with an adorable post

Hailey Baldwin Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Justin Bieber As He Turns 28

Who is Joey King's beau, Steven Piet?

Who Is Joey King's Boyfriend Steven Piet? All The Details On The Kissing Booth Star's Producer Beau

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star