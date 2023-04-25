Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell’s New Movie ‘Anyone But You’: Release Date, Cast & Trailer

25 April 2023, 16:18

All the info on Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell
All the info on Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are starring in a new romantic comedy together - here are all the details on ‘Anyone But You’ including the release date, cast and what the upcoming film is about.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are set to star alongside each other in a new romcom titled Anyone But You.

Photos from the upcoming film starring Euphoria actress, 25, and Top Gun: Maverick star, 34, have been circulating the internet, with fans eager to find out more about the new flick.

When Is 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Coming Out? Everything We Know

XO, Kitty: All The Details So Far Including Release Date, Cast, Trailer & More

The title of the movie - Anyone But You - was only revealed on April 25 at CinemaCon 2023, with short footage even reportedly being teased.

But who else has been cast in Anyone But You? When is the movie coming out and what is it about?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new romantic comedy starring Sydney and Glen…

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell attend photocall for new film

Is there a release date for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s movie Anyone But You?

There is yet to be a release date for Anyone But You, but production for the movie is said to have begun in February.

Sydney and Glen were pictured whilst filming in Sydney, Australia just last month whilst on a boat - and the White Lotus star has since hinted that production has wrapped after sharing a recent Instagram post.

Uploading a series of pictures, she teased that filming had ended after saying in the caption: “Through rain and shine, I’ve loved all of you australia. thank you for the memories :).”

This hopefully means that a late 2023 or early 2024 release date is likely.

Is there a trailer for Anyone But You?

As filming is said to have only wrapped recently, there is yet to be a trailer.

However, we’ll keep this page updated when a trailer does drop!

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney filmed Anyone But You in Australia
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney filmed Anyone But You in Australia. Picture: Sydney Sweeney/Instagram
The plot for Anyone But You has been kept under wraps
The plot for Anyone But You has been kept under wraps. Picture: Instagram

What is Anyone But You about?

The plot of Anyone But You is being kept under wraps - but if the director Will Gluck’s romcom track record is anything to go by, we know this will be just as amazing!

Will has previously directed some huge romcom titles including Easy A and Friends With Benefits, so we have high hopes.

All we know so far is that the film is R-Rated and Sydney told ET of the upcoming flick: “Just know the movie is going to be so much fun. It is so funny. And it gives love, it gives humour, it gives sex.

"It gives all the great things that make a movie. And we want to bring back the good ‘ol rom-coms with Will Gluck, and we’re having a great time doing it."

Anyone But You will be directed by Will Gluck
Anyone But You will be directed by Will Gluck. Picture: Getty
Anyone But You is yet to have an official release date
Anyone But You is yet to have an official release date. Picture: Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

Who has been cast in Anyone But You?

The cast so far is as follows:

  • Sydney Sweeney
  • Glen Powell
  • Michelle Hurd
  • Dermot Mulroney
  • Alexandra Shipp
  • Rachel Griffiths
  • Darren Barnet
  • Bryan Brown
  • Gata
  • Hadley Robinson
  • Joe Davidson

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner Erin Darke have become parents

Daniel Radcliffe And Partner Erin Darke Have Welcomed Their First Baby

Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai looks like her twin in a recent picture

Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai Is Her Mini-Me In Adorable New Photo

Another Love Island 2023 couple have apparently called it quits

Love Island’s Tom Clare And Samie Elishi Become Fourth Winter 2023 Couple To Split

Here's when I'm A Celeb South Africa was filmed

When Was I’m A Celebrity South Africa Filmed?

Will Heartstopper be getting a second season?

All The Details On 'Heartstopper' Season 2: From Release Date To Storyline

TV & Film

Sofia Richie stunned in three Chanel gowns for her wedding

All The Details On Sofia Richie’s Three Dreamy Chanel Wedding Dresses

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star