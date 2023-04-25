Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell’s New Movie ‘Anyone But You’: Release Date, Cast & Trailer

All the info on Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are starring in a new romantic comedy together - here are all the details on ‘Anyone But You’ including the release date, cast and what the upcoming film is about.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are set to star alongside each other in a new romcom titled Anyone But You.

Photos from the upcoming film starring Euphoria actress, 25, and Top Gun: Maverick star, 34, have been circulating the internet, with fans eager to find out more about the new flick.

The title of the movie - Anyone But You - was only revealed on April 25 at CinemaCon 2023, with short footage even reportedly being teased.

But who else has been cast in Anyone But You? When is the movie coming out and what is it about?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new romantic comedy starring Sydney and Glen…

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell attend photocall for new film

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s R-rated rom com is titled ‘ANYONE BUT YOU’. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/O94ubCaqK8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

Is there a release date for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s movie Anyone But You?

There is yet to be a release date for Anyone But You, but production for the movie is said to have begun in February.

Sydney and Glen were pictured whilst filming in Sydney, Australia just last month whilst on a boat - and the White Lotus star has since hinted that production has wrapped after sharing a recent Instagram post.

Uploading a series of pictures, she teased that filming had ended after saying in the caption: “Through rain and shine, I’ve loved all of you australia. thank you for the memories :).”

This hopefully means that a late 2023 or early 2024 release date is likely.

Is there a trailer for Anyone But You?

As filming is said to have only wrapped recently, there is yet to be a trailer.

However, we’ll keep this page updated when a trailer does drop!

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney filmed Anyone But You in Australia. Picture: Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

The plot for Anyone But You has been kept under wraps. Picture: Instagram

What is Anyone But You about?

The plot of Anyone But You is being kept under wraps - but if the director Will Gluck’s romcom track record is anything to go by, we know this will be just as amazing!

Will has previously directed some huge romcom titles including Easy A and Friends With Benefits, so we have high hopes.

All we know so far is that the film is R-Rated and Sydney told ET of the upcoming flick: “Just know the movie is going to be so much fun. It is so funny. And it gives love, it gives humour, it gives sex.

"It gives all the great things that make a movie. And we want to bring back the good ‘ol rom-coms with Will Gluck, and we’re having a great time doing it."

Anyone But You will be directed by Will Gluck. Picture: Getty

Anyone But You is yet to have an official release date. Picture: Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

Who has been cast in Anyone But You?

The cast so far is as follows:

Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell

Michelle Hurd

Dermot Mulroney

Alexandra Shipp

Rachel Griffiths

Darren Barnet

Bryan Brown

Gata

Hadley Robinson

Joe Davidson

