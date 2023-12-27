Where Can I Watch 'Anyone But You'?

Here's where to watch 'Anyone But You'. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Sydney Sweeney's first ever rom-com 'Anyone But You' is out now - but where can you watch it? Here are all the details.

Filmed in Sydney, Australia and based off of Shakespeare's famous play 'Much Ado About Nothing', Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, promises to start a 'rom-com renaissance'.

The film, which came out on 22nd December and the 26th in the UK, is currently only available to watch in cinemas.

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, Euphoria star Sydney described the film as "magical", saying: "It's a modern take on it [Much Ado About Nothing] and you cry, you laugh - it's a really good time."

Sydney and her co-star Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen sparked dating rumours with their close on-set relationship. But Glen maintained that it was purely platonic, insisting to Entertainment Tonight: "A great rom-com doesn't survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with."

Well, now we're all thoroughly excited about the romantic-comedy how can we see the romance in action? Here's how...

Sydney Sweeney attends the Sydney screening of 'Anyone But You'. Picture: Getty

Can I watch or stream Anyone But You at home?

You can't watch the film, starring Sydney and Glen, from the comfort of your own home yet. Right now, the only way to see the new rom-com is to go out and see it in the cinemas.

It hit the UK box office on Boxing Day (26th December) and the movie's US release date was 22nd December. It's very likely that Anyone But You will eventually be available to be streamed on platforms like Prime Video or Netflix but that won't be until later in 2024.

The bet is that Netflix will get the film since Sony Pictures (who produced the film) signed a deal with the streaming service back in 2021.

Sydney Sweeney talks spider bite incident while shooting Anyone But You

So, if you want to see the moment that led to Sydney being bitten by a spider whilst on camera you'll either have to leave your house and join fellow film lovers in the theatres or just sit tight and make sure all your streaming subscriptions are up to date!

That's right, during filming Sydney endured a horrible accident involving Australia's wildlife. Talking to Jimmy Fallon, Sydney said that filming a scene with a spider turned into a real life horrific event.

Sydney and Glen on set for 'Anyone But You'. Picture: Instagram @sydney_sweeney

"We're filming and then the thing [the spider] just starts biting me, but we're in the middle of the scene and I'm supposed to be screaming but then my screaming got a little serious," she started, explaining how the crew believed she was acting.

She went on: "Glen was the only one who was like, 'woah, woah, woah I think this is a little real'."

Now I can't begin to imagine where a spider comes into a modern version of 'Much Ado About Nothing' but then again creepy crawlies are part and parcel of filming in Sydney.

