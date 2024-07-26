Niall Horan Adorably Surprised 4-Year-Old Fan With A Cake And Her First Ever Concert

Niall had the sweetest fan encounter! Picture: Getty/TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Niall Horan paid a visit to his youngest super fan and it was so adorable! Watch below.

Little Ari, aged 4 years old, might just be Niall Horan's biggest but youngest fan out there.

Ari's mum is a self proclaimed Directioner with three daughters who also have excellent music taste. She often shares snippets of Ari's devotion to Niall on her TikTok, which receives hundreds of thousands of views and last year, she shared a video of Ari celebrating Niall's birthday.

"Niall I love you, you're the best Niall in the world," Ari adorably exclaimed behind a birthday cake she made especially for the 'Heaven' singer.

Niall plays with his tiny fan Ari. Picture: TikTok

At the time, Niall saw the video and commented, "Thank you so much for the birthday wishes and cake Ari, looks delicious. Love Nialler X".

And now, continuing his world tour 'The Show', Niall made a stop in Washington DC, not only to perform, but to surprise his tiny super fan.

"So we have invited little Ari to the show. Previously she made me a cake so I got her a cake," Niall said showing off an adorable cake with 'Welcome to The Show Ari' piped in icing.

Niall Horan gifts a fan cake for her birthday

Niall went out and surprised Ari, who was instantly starstruck and nervous around Niall - the exact reaction we'd have - as she clung onto her mum while Niall introduced himself with the cake.

In no time they were well aquatinted with one another as Ari presented a toy golf set she had as a gift for Niall. She then showed him an adorable sign she'd made, saying it was her first concert.

Ari's mum Maria posted some charming behind-the-scenes snaps of their encounter with the caption, 'Niall Horan you made Ari's first concert one to remember. As Ari says "you're the best Niall in the world".'

