Married at First Sight UK's Georges Berthonneau has said he feels "betrayed" by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's time on Love Island All Stars.

In November last year (2024) it was reported that Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Married at First Sight UK’s Georges Berthonneau were dating. t was initially claimed Ekin-Su was trying to keep their relationship on the down low as she hoped to go into Love Island All Stars.

However, a representative reportedly told The Mirror that Georges was "happily dating someone not in the public eye" and he and Ekin-Su were "just friends".

All of this has been turned on its head now because while Georges himself has revealed to the Daily Mail that he and Ekin-Su were in fact dating, a representative has come out in her defence claiming she and Georges were never "exclusive".

Ekin-Su is currently dating Curtis Pritchard, who she came third on Love Island All Stars earlier this year with. A source has alleged she was "upfront" with Georges about the future of their relationship prior to the dating show, while he has claimed he was "betrayed".

Speaking to the publication, Georges said: "We were boyfriend and girlfriend from April last year. We were with each other. We spent Boxing Day together. She spent time with my family, she came to family events, she met my nephews, sister-in-law, uncles, everyone. I met her mum a couple of times and her brother.

"We said we loved each other after six weeks of dating... I fell in love with the girl. She used to call me Bear and I called her Olive because of her olive skin and that's one of her last messages to me, 'I love you, my Bear'."

He went on: "It was a super, super intense and intimate relationship... We had a lot of intimacy, we were very close, and physically and emotionally we showed each other such love, but she threw everything we had away for her TV romance with Curtis Pritchard."

Georges claimed Ekin-Su told him she was going on All Stars for her career and wouldn't be wouldn't be with someone who stopped her. He added: "The devil on her shoulder is always money, money, money, brand deals, she just wants to be the most known person and that's all she cares about."

This draws parallels to what Curtis' ex-girlfriend said about him while he was on the show. Sophie Sheridan, who had split from Curtis just months before his All Stars stint, said: "I know his game plan because we spoke about it previously. I think his view is, ‘It’s a job so I’m going to give them the best show possible’. For Curtis, going on All Stars is motivated by money and boosting his career.

"He wants to be a millionaire by the time he’s 30 and is obsessed with fame. He loves people knowing who he is, and he also wants the money that comes with that."

The MAFS groom went on to claim he and Ekin-Su decided not to split before the show but had made an agreement about her time on the show. He explained: "Despite the fact she was going on Love Island, she told me not to get with any other girls while she was away, which I told her wouldn't happen because I loved her."

"The rule for All Stars was no more than kissing from a cheating point of view. She was going to go in and do what she had to do but when she was back, we would navigate everything that we needed to.

"But then everything happened with Curtis... It's a fact she cheated on me with him, she was on national TV and said yes to being another man's girlfriend," he said.

Despite this, a source close to Ekin has rebuked Georges claims as they insisted: "Ekin was upfront with Georges about her intention to pursue a new relationship on Love Island. Georges chose to remain involved with Ekin despite this, telling her that he would 'rather be the fool who waits than the one who gives up.'

"However, from October 2024 to January 2025, Ekin made it clear on multiple occasions, as confirmed by her close friends and team, that their relationship was set to end prior to going on the show."

