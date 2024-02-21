What You Need To Know About Niall Horan's 2024 Tour: Dates, Venues And Support Acts

Niall Horan has embarked on his tour
Niall Horan is taking The Show: Live on Tour around the world. From Niall’s support act Tommy Lefroy, to tour dates, venues and tickets. Here’s everything you need to know.

Niall Horan has well and truly blossomed out of his One Direction boy band days to become a fully established solo artist.

The Irish singer is keeping up with the likes of his ex band members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, with three albums under his belt now.

After the success of ‘Flicker’ and ‘Heartbreak Weather’, 2023 saw Niall release his latest album ‘The Show.’

‘The Show’ debuted Number 1 in eight countries and Number 2 in the United States and Niall’s upcoming tour will see him combine songs from all three albums to satisfy his hungry fans.

But if you haven’t got your hands on tickets yet, then we’ve got you covered - here’s everything you need to know about Niall’s 2024 tour, from dates, venues and tickets to his supporting act.

Niall Horan’s 2024 tour dates for the UK and Ireland

We’ve compiled a list of where and when Niall Horan will be touring in your city, so you can always check where he’ll be playing next!

Belfast

21 February - SSE Arena Belfast

Dublin

23 - 25 February - 3Arena

24 August - Royal Hospital Kilmainham

Birmingham

27 February - Resorts World Arena

Glasgow

28 February - Ovo Hydro

London

1 March - Ovo Arena Wembley

3 September - The O2

Cardiff

4 March - Cardiff International Arena

Manchester

5 March - AO Arena

27 August - CO - OP Live

Leeds

28 August - First Direct Arena

Newcastle Upon Tyne

30 August - Utilita Arena

Aberdeen

31 August - P & J Live

Between March and August, Niall will be touring across the world starting with Europe then flying to Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, USA and Canada before returning to Ireland and the UK to finish the tour.

Who’s supporting Niall Horan on tour?

So who is opening for Niall in 2024? Well, Niall announced in December that the band Tommy Lefroy will be supporting him on tour across the Ireland, UK and Europe leg. Irish singer Amy Michelle will also be joining Niall for some of his Dublin shows.

He tweeted, “So excited to share that @tommylefroy band will be coming on the road with us in Ireland/U.K and Europe! They are soooo good and one of my favourite bands right now. I know you’re going to love them. Get listening.”

You heard the man, if you’re going to any of his upcoming shows across Ireland, the UK and Europe then you’ve gotta do your homework. Niall’s going to want to see you singing along to his special guests before he hits the stage.

Niall Horan does a GRWM

Can you still buy tickets to Niall Horan’s 2024 tour?

Yes! Kind of. Maybe. It depends. Tickets are still available for Niall Horan’s The Show: Live On Tour world tour but not in every single city, so it might be time to get the gang together and go on a little trip.

There is still some availability for Niall’s shows in Dublin, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle Upon Tyne and Aberdeen, with little to low availability showing on Ticketmaster for the rest of his tour of Ireland and U.K!

So may the odds be ever in your favour!

