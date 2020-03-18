Louis Tomlinson Congratulating Niall Horan On 'Heartbreak Weather' Is Making Every Directioner Happy

18 March 2020, 12:21

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are still great friends
Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are still great friends. Picture: Getty Images/Heartbreak Weather

Louis Tomlinson is the first One Direction member to have publicly congratulated Niall Horan on the release of his second album and fans are *freaking* out.

Louis Tomlinson has tweeted his congratulations to Niall Horan on the release of his second album, 'Heartbreak Weather', and it's the type of content we, and every One Direction fan out there- loves to see.

Niall Horan Opens Up About Heartbreak & Admits 'I'm A Bad Communicator In Relationships'

Taking to Twitter, Louis wrote to his former bandmate: "Massive congrats on the new album mate!!", tagging the star, who replied "Love ya bud, thank you!!!" with fans flooding the comments, many writing 'Nouis game strong" and we completely agree.

The tweet has already been liked 157 thousand times, reminding us all just how strong the 1D love still is out there!

'Nouis' have really been giving the fans the type of content they want recently, with Louis, 28, trolling the Irish singer over a photo GQ posted of him, joking he looked like a contestant on The Apprentice.

Louis Tomlinson trolls Niall Horan on Twitter
Louis Tomlinson trolls Niall Horan on Twitter. Picture: Twitter @Louis_Tomlinson

The superstar pair have always remained on friendly terms since the band announced their hiatus in 2016 and always supported each other's solo careers- even getting to hang out at a music festival in Mexico where they were both on the line-up in late 2019!

They sent fans into a proper meltdown when they reunited on stage during soundcheck to perform 1D's hit 'Little Black Dress' making millions of fans' dream come true.

Niall has been encouraging fans to get this second album, which traces a personal break-up he endured, to the number one spot, starting a #HeartbreakWeather hashtag, and from Louis' tweet, it definitely isn't just the fans loving his new stuff!

To check out all the 1D boys' friendships and unfortunately feuds since the band went on their hiatus, click here!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Louis Tomlinson News

