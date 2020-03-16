Are One Direction Still Friends? Inside Harry, Niall, Louis, Liam & Zayn's Relationships

Inside One Direction's friendships and beef. Picture: Getty Images

Five years after the biggest boy band in the world, One Direction, announced their hiatus, are the boys still friends, and what shade have they thrown at each other?

One Direction were at the peak of their stardom when they announced their hiatus in 2015, five months after Zayn had left the band, and as they headed off into their own lives and solo music careers- many are left wondering how close Harry, Louis, Liam, Niall and Zayn are with each other, or if they're friends at all?

Well, some of the boys are certainly closer to each other than others- and we're sorry to say there's even been some shade thrown throughout the years, so let's take a look to see where they're at in 2020.

Harry Styles

Although Harry is very much doing his own thing, spending a lot of time in the US, having completed a lot of his second album, Fine Line, in Malibu, he has remained on good terms with most of the band's members and is probably closest to Niall Horan.

The pair caught up backstage at the 2020 BRIT awards where Harry was nominated and Niall saying he was there to support the singer, and they've admitted they text from time to time and are super supportive of each other's solo careers!

The 26-year-old has admitted it was a 'shame' how Zayn left One Direction and made a dig at him during his opening speech on Saturday Night Live, saying of the band:

"I love those guys. They're my brothers. Niall, Liam, Louis… and, uh, Ringo. Yeah, that’s it.’

Niall Horan

His reputation as the 'nice guy' of the band definitely hasn't been disproven since the boys have flown solo- as Niall is pretty much mates with all of them! Keeping up with Louis, Liam and Harry, but finding it trickier to catch up with Zayn.

He's revealed he has pretty much zero contact with Zayn, not for a lack of trying, saying he'll reach out if Zayn has new music out to congratulate him but the 'Pillowtalk' singer is 'quite a hard fella to keep in touch with.'

However he said: "I’ve got no bad blood with him at all but some things have a lifespan. I don’t know. We will see what happens. Maybe one day we can reconvene at some point, but not right now."

With Liam and Louis- he's said he feels its important to keep up with them as they're both fathers, so checks in regularly, and was even messaging Louis just as he sat for an interview about his latest album, Heartbreak Weather.

Liam Payne

Remaining good mates with Louis- the pair having done a Gogglebox special episode for Stand Up To Cancer together, the boys have more than the bad in common- they're both dads!

During the special episode which aired in 2018 it revealed them hanging out in their natural surroundings and how close they still are!

The 'Stack It Up' singer definitely appears to have drifted from Harry Styles- who he recently said in an interview, he wouldn't know what to say to the singer if they ran into each other nowadays.

He told The Face: "There’s so much mystery around who he’s become. I was looking at some pictures of him the other day, and I just thought, I don’t know what more I’d say to him other than, 'Hello' and 'How are you?'"

Liam didn't stop there- saying they're 'polar opposites' and their music couldn't be more dissimilar, saying: "I mean, look at the stuff I put out and the stuff Harry puts out. Polar opposite. I’m like the antichrist version of what Harry is."

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson throws shade at Zayn & Naughty Boy on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

The feud between Louis Tomlinson and Zayn went down in 2015. Picture: Twitter

Louis has never been one to sugarcoat his words and has always told it how it is when it comes to the other boys, so we're always going to know where the 'Kill My Mind' singer stands with everyone!

His rockiest relationship has been with Zayn- who, after leaving the band got into some public beef with Louis over Twitter, which, if you can't remember, was centred around Naughty Boy.

Louis and Niall remain good pals- hanging out backstage at a festival in Mexico they were both performing at in November 2019 and even belted out 1D tune 'Little Black Dress' during soundcheck- so they're definitely safe!

Harry and Louis haven't really interacted since their hiatus, which makes us sad, but they appear to live in different places with different lives!

Zayn Malik

Ah, Zayn. It's no secret he's the singer with the most strained relationship with everyone in the band, admitting himself he distanced himself after 'relationships broke apart.'

He told Vogue in late 2018: "We went from theatres, to arenas, to stadiums – there was never any sort of bridge between. Just boom, boom, boom. I guess that kind of progression to any mind – but especially when you’re 17, 18 – it kind of affects you a little bit."

"People take it different ways – especially when there are five different personalities. The relationships had broken apart."

He broke many a' heart when he admitted he and Harry were never that close, even during the band days, telling US Weekly:

"To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band...so I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him."

