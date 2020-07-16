One Direction: All Albums In Order Of Release

One Direction has released five studio albums. Picture: Instagram/Album Artwork

One Direction’s 10-year anniversary plans have been revealed and if you're planning on revisiting all their songs ahead of remembring the day Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik formed their band, here’s a full list of 1D’s albums.

One Direction’s 10th-anniversary plans are set to go ahead on July 23 and we know fans will be prepping to celebrate!

As we approach a whole decade since Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik formed on the X Factor, we look back at all of the music they’ve ever made together.

So, how many albums does One Direction have? We've rounded up all of their albums in order of release.

Up All Night - 2011

'Up All Night' was 1D's first album. Picture: Album Artwork

'Up All Night’ is 1D’s debut studio album and it came out on November 18, 2011.

It featured massive hits such as their first and most iconic bop ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, as well as bangers like ‘One Thing’ and ‘Gotta Be You’.

Take Me Home - 2012

'Take Me Home' dropped eight years ago. Picture: Album Artwork

'Take Me Home’ was released nearly a full year after their first studio album, on November 9, 2012.

The boys had been working hard to come out with tunes like ‘Live While We’re Young’ and the most heartfelt song that still gets us in our feels, ‘Little Things’.

Midnight Memories - 2013

One Direction released 'Midnight Memories' as their third record. Picture: Album Artwork

The 1D stars brought out ‘Midnight Memories’ on November 25, 2013, and fans were obsessed!

‘Best Song Ever’, ‘Little Black Dress’ and ‘You & I’ featured on the iconic record.

Four

Zayn Malik kicked off his solo career after 'Four' came out. Picture: Album Artwork

Back with yet another Autumn release, One Direction dropped ‘Four’ on November 17, 2014.

The boys were working non-stop to come out with new bops every year for Directioners!

With hits such as ‘Steal My Girl’ and ‘Night Changes’, this album was the last one Zayn was part of, as he announced he was leaving the band on March 25, 2015.

Made in the A.M.

'Made in the A.M.' was the boys' first and last album as a foursome. Picture: Album Artwork

'Made in the A.M.’ was the fifth and last album recorded by the boys, before they announced their hiatus, in January 2016.

‘History’ and ‘Drag Me Down’ were among the tracks in their last record and we can’t help but hope for another album release sometime in the future!

