Did Harry Styles Film 'Watermelon Sugar' On The Same Beach As 1D's 'What Makes You Beautiful?'

Harry Styles films 'Watermelon Sugar' on same beach as 1D hit. Picture: Harry Styles/ Columbia/One Direction YouTube Vevo

As Harry Styles teases the Watermelon Sugar music video, fans reckon they've seen the beach he filmed on before in a very famous One Direction video...

Harry Styles is gearing up to drop the highly anticipated music video to 'Watermelon Sugar' that takes place on a beach, but not just any beach, as One Direction fans suspect it's the same stretch of sand used in the 'What Makes You Beautiful' video.

The official teaser sees Harry, in full vintage 70s clobber, entering the shot and sitting at a dining table set up on the beach, ready to eat a piece of watermelon, true to the song's lyrics.

The beach in question is a stretch of sand in Malibu, home to many rich and famous faces, and where Harry spent plenty of his time whilst making his second album, 'Fine Line'.

But, it's far from the first time he's been there, as he filmed 'What Makes You Beautiful' along with Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik on the same beach back in July, 2011, over two days!

Never ones to miss a trick, fans have been freaking out over the 26-year-old returning to film on the beach all these years later, with one writing a pretty in depth theory about how far the 1D references go in his upcoming video.

HARRY SAID AT A SHOW HE FELL IN LOVE TO THIS SONG AND SANG THATS WHAT MAKES YOU BEAUTIFUL.THE WATERMELON SUGAR MV TAKES PLACE AT THE SAME BEACH THATS WHAT MAKES YOU BEAUTIFUL WAS. THE COLORS OF THE TABLE ARE THE SAME COLORS AS THE VAN LOUIS DROVE IN THATS WHAT MAKES YOU BEAUTIFUL — 🍉 𝔀𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓸𝓷 🍉 (@youremyfineline) May 18, 2020

Paparazzi shots from the set a few months back show plenty of extras in similar fashion to Haz's teaser frolicking on the beach with the 'Adore You' singer, and if it's going to be anything like 'Lights Up', we're expecting it to be kind of raunchy? Playful? A party?

Honestly Harry, give us a hint, we're dying over here!

Fortunately, it drops today so we don't have much longer to wait.

