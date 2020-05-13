One Direction Fans We Want Your Videos To Star In The Best Of Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard This Weekend!

1D fans we need you for The Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball! Picture: Global

1D Fans – we need you! This Saturday we’re reliving the last 11 years of Capital’s Summertime Ball and it just so happens a little group that go by the name of One Direction opened our ball in 2015.

Well you don’t need us to tell you that said group are 10yrs old this summer and using their performance of Best Song Ever, we want to show the boys just how much demand there is all over the world for them to reunite this year. (It could just be a chat on zoom, we’re not asking for much here lads!)

So get out your 1D t-shirts (as if they were ever put away) and film yourself (in landscape please) dancing and having the biggest party party to One Direction’s Best Song Ever.

We’ll then edit one huge together of the lads performing in 2015 and their fans still dancing in 2020 to prove just how much of an appetite there is for Harry, Louis, Niall and Liam to get together once more.

One Direction At Capital's Summertime Ball 2015. Picture: Getty

Please submit your videos by posting on Twitter with the hashtag #BestOfCaptialSTB and tag @OneDirection, that way we can filter the tweets quicker.

Feel free to print out this poster or anything you have already in the house – the more fun you have in it the better!

We’ll need your videos by 23:59 on Thursday 14th May – so you’ve gotta move quick on this!

Thanks and here’s all the boring legal bit just to be on the safe side….

Please be aware that by submitting your footage (the “Footage”) to Global Radio Services Limited (“Global”), you are consenting to Global exploiting the Footage as part of The Best Of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, (the ‘Programme”)or any other programmes or any material across the Global network, an unlimited number of times, in any media, worldwide, in perpetuity. You agree that Global shall be the sole owner of the copyright and all other rights worldwide in the Footage. Global has the unlimited right to edit, copy, or amend the Footage in its sole discretion. You confirm that the Footage shall be original to you and shall not infringe the rights of any third party. You unconditionally waive in perpetuity the benefits of any provision of law known as moral rights of authors or any similar law. You represent and warrant that you are over 16 years of age, and that you have the ability to grant the rights granted herein. You will not be entitled to receive any credit in respect of the Footage, nor shall you receive any remuneration whatsoever. In relation to your data protection rights: you can ask Global to stop using the Footage at any time, in which case it will not be used in future broadcasts, publication or promotional material, but it may continue to appear in material already in circulation. You have the right to contact us to exercise your data privacy rights at privacy@global.com For more details about how Global uses personal information see www.global.com/privacy-policy.

Check Out The Full Line-up For The Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard