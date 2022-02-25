Will One Direction Get Back Together In 2022?

25 February 2022, 17:31

Will there be a One Direction reunion in 2022?
Will there be a One Direction reunion in 2022? Picture: Alamy
Is there a One Direction reunion on the cards in 2022? What we know about Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik’s year…

July 2022 will mark 12 years since One Direction was formed - which gave the world the talents that are Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

The ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ singers started their journeys on the X Factor in 2010, where they were put together and became arguably the biggest boyband of our generation.

Will this year finally be the year that we will be getting a One Direction reunion?

Here’s everything we know so far…

Will there be a One Direction reunion in 2022?
Will there be a One Direction reunion in 2022? Picture: Alamy

Will One Direction reunite in 2022?

As of yet - there’s no confirmation that the boys will get back together, despite fans’ hopes.

In 2020, fans celebrated 10 years of the boy band, with talks of Harry, Niall, Louis and Liam reuniting for the occasion - as Zayn left the band in 2015; a year before the group went on a hiatus.

However, despite talks, the boys never formally reunited, but the foursome did hop online to share posts on their respective pages, sharing their love for their former bandmates as well as the fans for their constant support over the years.

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015
Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015. Picture: Alamy
One Direction was formed in 2010
One Direction was formed in 2010. Picture: Alamy

The artists are all super busy with their solo careers now, so we wouldn’t be surprised if a reunion wasn’t on the horizon for quite some time as they understandably have their own projects to work on.

Not only have the boys excelled in their solo music careers, but they have various other ventures going on, including Harry’s exciting new acting career including roles in My Policeman, Don’t Worry, Darling and Eternals.

Not to mention, Liam, Louis and Zayn are all fathers now - and yes, we feel old!

We’ll never stop hoping for a 1D reunion, though!

