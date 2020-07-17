Why Did One Direction End And Did They Break-Up? Their Hiatus Explained

One Direction announced their hiatus in 2015. Picture: PA

One Direction announced a hiatus in 2015, five months after Zayn Malik left the band. But did the remaining four break up?

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson announced One Direction were taking a hiatus in 2015 after five years of five albums and four world tours.

Their announcement came months after Zayn Malik left the band.

No one knew how long their break would be or whether it marked the end of One Direction, but 10 years after being formed on The X Factor the boys are marking the anniversary with a special website and celebratory video.

Why did One Direction end?

One Direction took some time away to focus on their solo careers. Picture: PA

One Direction never said their 2015 hiatus was the end of the band and the boys continue to give fans hope they’ll one day get back together, but they took a break due to their exhausting schedules.

Harry, Niall, Liam, Louis and Zayn apparently discussed taking a break in late 2014, with Harry telling Rolling Stone in 2017: “I didn’t want to exhaust our fan base.

“If you’re shortsighted, you can think, ‘Let’s just keep touring,’ but we all thought too much of the group than to let that happen. You realise you’re exhausted and you don’t want to drain people’s belief in you.”

Refusing to rule out the idea of a proper reunion, Harry added: “I love the band, and would never rule out anything in the future. The band changed my life, gave me everything.”

The boys were also keen to carve out their own solo careers, which each of them have gone on to do very successfully.

Did One Direction break up?

Zayn left One Direction in March 2015. Picture: Getty

At the time, when their hiatus was announced, a source told E! News: “They will remain together and plan to work together in the future,” and the foursome remained adamant at the time the hiatus was not a split.

While Zayn has distanced himself from the band, the remaining four have stayed close and often publicly support one another’s successes.

And because each of the lads has openly shared their hopes to get back together one day, fans remain positive for a reunion of some sort.

