Harry Styles is set to be making his music comeback this month with a brand new single.

Harry Styles is reportedly dropping brand new music this month for the first time in three years!

After what feels like forever, the former One Direction star is set to be making his long-anticipated music comeback with a brand new single from his upcoming album.

According to this tabloid, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star has been working super hard on his new track and will be ready to unveil it to fans in a matter of weeks.

An insider said: “Harry’s lead single is coming this month and his fans are in for a real treat.”

They continued: “He has worked so hard on this track and it’s going straight to No1.

“The video is going to be just as good as the song. While fans might think they have seen it all, Harry actually saved the best bit for behind closed doors.

“The fashion and the features in the secret shoot for the video are incredible."

"Harry really pushes the boat out," added the source, "He is absolutely thrilled with what they have created and can’t wait for people to hear the song and see the video.”

This comes after the My Policeman actor was spotted filming two separate music videos in recent weeks, one of which was outside of Buckingham Palace and saw Harry lounging about in a huge bed - which fans suspected was for a track called ‘Duvet’.

As Harry approaches the UK leg of his Love On Tour dates, which features sold-out stadium shows, we already know fans are buzzing for some new bops from the star!

