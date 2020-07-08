Will One Direction Get Back Together? Everything The Boys Have Said About Properly Reuniting

Fans want to know 'are One Direction ever getting back together?'. Picture: PA

One Direction will mark their 10-year anniversary on 23 July with a rumoured reunion, but will the boys ever officially get back together?

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik’s 10-year One Direction anniversary is on 23 July, and it’s heavily speculated the boys will be marking the milestone in some way.

Earlier this year Liam hinted at a possible documentary, while other reports claimed they’ll be coming together for a one-off group interview.

Do One Direction Have Any Unreleased Songs? Fans Unearth List Of Songs Never Revealed

However the boys choose to mark the anniversary, fans want to know whether One Direction will ever get back together properly.

1D became a foursome in 2015. Picture: PA

Zayn of course quit the band in 2015, a year before the remaining four went on hiatus and embarked on solo careers, and it’s thought he won’t be joining his former bandmates for the reunion.

But will One Direction ever get back together?

Harry, Liam, Niall and Louis have never ruled out the possibility of one day getting back together, giving us all hope they’ll one day be back as a foursome.

When Niall appeared on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in March this year, he revealed he believes the band will one day reunite.

One Direction are thought to be marking their 10-year anniversary on 23 July. Picture: PA

During a lie detector challenge as part of the game Niall confidently answered, “yes” when James asked if he thinks the boys will get back together – and the lie detector proved he was telling the truth.

He explained: “Having looked at 1D from the outside now, I got to see how big it was. Because when you were in the band, your work becomes normal and you’re in a bubble and you don’t get to see what it looks like from the outside.

“It’s only looking back now I realise how lucky we were. There was no-one doing stadiums at the time. It was just insane.”

Liam has also spoken about the possibility of them getting back together, talking about a comeback show at some point in the future.

He said in 2018 to the Daily Star: “My album comes out at the end of the year and then I'm going on tour in 2019."

The dad of one added: "It's amazing that we're doing our own thing and then, hopefully one day soon, we get back together and have another great time of it, who knows?"

Louis too is hopeful they’ll fully reunite in the near future, saying they’d be “stupid” not to give the fans what they want.

“I think it’ll happen at some point, we’d be stupid not to. I think we’re kind of exploring and enjoying ourselves individually,” he said on The One Show in January.

Directioners are now hoping for more of an idea about a reunion on the boys' 10-year anniversary celebration on 23 July.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!