Do One Direction Have Any Unreleased Songs? Fans Unearth List Of Songs Never Revealed

One Direction are thought to have a catalogue of unreleased songs. Picture: PA / Twitter

One Direction fans are keen to know whether they have any unreleased songs from over the years, ahead of their tenth anniversary.

One Direction will mark their tenth anniversary on 23 July, and we’re all hoping to see some sort of reunion from Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and maybe even Zayn Malik.

In the run-up to the boys’ rumoured reunion – which is likely to be a virtual event whatever it is – 1D fans are questioning whether they will mark the occasion with one of their unreleased songs.

After a fan account reminded fellow Directioners the boys have an unreleased song titled ‘Got Away’, it sparked all kinds of theories.

“So you’re telling me One Direction has an unreleased song called Got Away that is supposed to get released on July 24? 2020 let me clown” one fan tweeted.

SO YOU’RE TELLING ME ONE DIRECTION HAS AN UNRELEASED SONG CALLED GOT AWAY THAT IS SUPPOSED TO GET RELEASED ON JULY 24TH 2020 let me clown pic.twitter.com/1zVpxr7qwx — n. BLM (@stylesflickers) June 14, 2020

WHAT IF ONE DIRECTION RELEASED THEIR UNRELEASED SONGS THAT THEY WROTE ALL THIS WHILE, ON JULY 23?? — lia²⁸ ♡ nino (@hestylesgldn) June 14, 2020

so many unreleased one direction songs we’ll never hear😔 — 𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴 (@simpforlouis) June 10, 2020

“What if One Direction released their unreleased songs that they wrote all this while, on July 23?” Quizzed another.

Many are also begging composer Julian Bunetta, who wrote a lot of the 1D boys’ songs, to release the boyband’s archives.

Another added: “Woke up from my nap thinking about how many unreleased one direction songs there probably are somewhere in julian bunneta’s archives with zayn’s vocals on them………. [sic]”

It’s thought Liam, Louis, Niall, Harry, and Zayn have a whole back catalogue of unreleased songs and one fandom site claims there are a total of 12:

- ‘All You Need is Love (Do You Feel It?)’

- ‘Blame it on You’

- ‘Crash into Me’

- ‘Got Away’

- ‘I Am’

- ‘Just Can’t Let Her Go’

- 'Lay Down'

- 'Look into Her Eyes'

- ‘Muse’

- ‘Pick Your Poison’

- ‘She Got Away’

- ‘Somewhere in Between’

One Direction are thought to be marking their 10th anniversary in July. Picture: PA

‘Got Away’ was apparently written by Harry, Ryan Tedder and Noel Zancanella.

‘I Am’ and ‘Look into Her Eyes’ were allegedly planned to appear on 1D’s third studio album ‘Midnight Memories’.

