What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics
21 October 2024, 11:56
Rosé and Bruno Mars' new single 'APT.' is sung partly in Korean but what do the lyrics mean? Here's what it's about.
Apatеu, apateu! Rosé has dropped a brand new duet with Bruno Mars called 'APT.' but what does APT. actually mean?
Ever since Rosé announced that she would be releasing her debut solo album, fans have been desperate to hear what the project would sound like. Would the sound be similar to BLACKPINK's biggest hits or would it fall more in line with her 2021 solo song 'On the Ground'. Well, it turns out that 'APT.' with Bruno Mars is something completely different.
What is Rosé's 'APT.' about though? Here's what she's said about her new song and the Korean meaning of the lyrics.
What are Rosé's 'APT.' lyrics about?
Rosé teaches Bruno Mars Korean
What does 'APT.' mean?
'APT.' is a romanised abbreviation of the Korean term "아파트" which is pronounced "apateu" in English. It translates to 'apartment' and it's actually the name of Korean drinking game that's often played by people in apartments in Korea.
Describing the song with Vogue, Rosé said: "'APT.' is the name of my single that just dropped and 'APT.' is actually a Korean drinking game that I love to play with my friends. Basically, we were hanging out in the studio and I was like how about I teach you guys some Korean drinking games and then I started doing it."
To play 'APT.', you chant "apateu" and then everyone puts their hands in the middle of a circle, someone calls out a number and whoever's on the bottom puts their hand on top as you count to that number. Whoever is last to place their hand on top, has to take a shot.
Rosé and Bruno then wrote the song after playing the game and Rosé said: "I remember going home freaking out, thinking, 'Is this ok? Writing a song about a drinking game. Is this too unserious?'"
However, when she realised people were obsessed with the song, she finished it with Bruno and her producers.
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - APT. (Official Music Video)
As for the song, Rosé and Bruno sing about being attracted to each other and they invite each other to play 'APT.' as a way of flirting. Rosé sings: Kissy face, kissy face / Sent to your phone, but / I'm tryna kiss your lips for real.
Bruno later adds: Turn this apateu into a club / I'm talkin' drink, dance, smoke, freak, party all night.
The song also has multiple Korean phrases scattered throughout. The intro: "채영이가 좋아하는 랜덤 게임 / 랜덤 게임" translates to "Chaeyoung's favorite random game / Random game". Chaeyoung is Rosé's Korean name.
Bruno also sings, "건배, 건배" which means "cheers, cheers" in English.
건배 to Rosé and Bruno releasing one of the songs of the year!
Rosé & Bruno Mars - 'APT.' lyrics English translation
INTRO
Chaeyoung's favorite random game
Random game
Game start
CHORUS: Rosé
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
VERSE 1: Rosé
Kissy face, kissy face
Sent to your phone, but
I’m tryna kiss your lips for real (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
Red hearts, red hearts
That's what I'm on, yeah
Come give me somethin’ I can feel, oh-oh, oh
PRE-CHORUS: Rosé
Don't you want me like I want you, baby?
Don't you need me like I need you now?
Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy
All you gotta do is just meet me at the
CHORUS: Rosé
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
VERSE 2: Bruno Mars
It's whatever (Whatever), it's whatever (Whatever)
It's whatever (Whatever) you like (Woo)
Turn this apartment into a club (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
I'm talkin' drink, dance, smoke, freak, party all night (Come on)
Cheers, cheers, girl, what’s up? Oh-oh, oh
PRE-CHORUS: Bruno Mars & Rosé
Don’t you want me like I want you, baby?
Don't you need me like I need you now?
Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy
All you gotta do is just meet me at the
CHORUS: Rosé & Bruno Mars
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
BRIDGE: Rosé & Bruno Mars
Hey, so now you know the game
Are you ready?
’Cause I'm comin' to get ya, get ya, get ya
Hold on, hold on
I'm on my way
Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah
I’m on my way
Hold on, hold on
I'm on my way
Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah
I'm on my way
PRE-CHORUS: Rosé & Bruno Mars
Don't you want me like I want you, baby?
Don't you need me like I need you now?
Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy
All you gotta do is just meet me at the
CHORUS: Rosé & Bruno Mars
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Just meet me at the (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Just meet me at the (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Just meet me at the (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Apartment, apartment
Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh
