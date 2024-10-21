What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Atlantic Records

By Sam Prance

Rosé and Bruno Mars' new single 'APT.' is sung partly in Korean but what do the lyrics mean? Here's what it's about.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Apatеu, apateu! Rosé has dropped a brand new duet with Bruno Mars called 'APT.' but what does APT. actually mean?

Ever since Rosé announced that she would be releasing her debut solo album, fans have been desperate to hear what the project would sound like. Would the sound be similar to BLACKPINK's biggest hits or would it fall more in line with her 2021 solo song 'On the Ground'. Well, it turns out that 'APT.' with Bruno Mars is something completely different.

What is Rosé's 'APT.' about though? Here's what she's said about her new song and the Korean meaning of the lyrics.

What are Rosé's 'APT.' lyrics about?

Rosé teaches Bruno Mars Korean

What does 'APT.' mean?

'APT.' is a romanised abbreviation of the Korean term "아파트" which is pronounced "apateu" in English. It translates to 'apartment' and it's actually the name of Korean drinking game that's often played by people in apartments in Korea.

Describing the song with Vogue, Rosé said: "'APT.' is the name of my single that just dropped and 'APT.' is actually a Korean drinking game that I love to play with my friends. Basically, we were hanging out in the studio and I was like how about I teach you guys some Korean drinking games and then I started doing it."

To play 'APT.', you chant "apateu" and then everyone puts their hands in the middle of a circle, someone calls out a number and whoever's on the bottom puts their hand on top as you count to that number. Whoever is last to place their hand on top, has to take a shot.

Rosé and Bruno then wrote the song after playing the game and Rosé said: "I remember going home freaking out, thinking, 'Is this ok? Writing a song about a drinking game. Is this too unserious?'"

However, when she realised people were obsessed with the song, she finished it with Bruno and her producers.

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - APT. (Official Music Video)

As for the song, Rosé and Bruno sing about being attracted to each other and they invite each other to play 'APT.' as a way of flirting. Rosé sings: Kissy face, kissy face / Sent to your phone, but / I'm tryna kiss your lips for real.

Bruno later adds: Turn this apateu into a club / I'm talkin' drink, dance, smoke, freak, party all night.

The song also has multiple Korean phrases scattered throughout. The intro: "채영이가 좋아하는 랜덤 게임 / 랜덤 게임" translates to "Chaeyoung's favorite random game / Random game". Chaeyoung is Rosé's Korean name.

Bruno also sings, "건배, 건배" which means "cheers, cheers" in English.

건배 to Rosé and Bruno releasing one of the songs of the year!

Rosé & Bruno Mars - 'APT.' lyrics English translation

INTRO

Chaeyoung's favorite random game

Random game

Game start

CHORUS: Rosé

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh

VERSE 1: Rosé

Kissy face, kissy face

Sent to your phone, but

I’m tryna kiss your lips for real (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Red hearts, red hearts

That's what I'm on, yeah

Come give me somethin’ I can feel, oh-oh, oh

PRE-CHORUS: Rosé

Don't you want me like I want you, baby?

Don't you need me like I need you now?

Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy

All you gotta do is just meet me at the

CHORUS: Rosé

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh

VERSE 2: Bruno Mars

It's whatever (Whatever), it's whatever (Whatever)

It's whatever (Whatever) you like (Woo)

Turn this apartment into a club (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

I'm talkin' drink, dance, smoke, freak, party all night (Come on)

Cheers, cheers, girl, what’s up? Oh-oh, oh

PRE-CHORUS: Bruno Mars & Rosé

Don’t you want me like I want you, baby?

Don't you need me like I need you now?

Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy

All you gotta do is just meet me at the

CHORUS: Rosé & Bruno Mars

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh

BRIDGE: Rosé & Bruno Mars

Hey, so now you know the game

Are you ready?

’Cause I'm comin' to get ya, get ya, get ya

Hold on, hold on

I'm on my way

Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

I’m on my way

Hold on, hold on

I'm on my way

Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

I'm on my way

PRE-CHORUS: Rosé & Bruno Mars

Don't you want me like I want you, baby?

Don't you need me like I need you now?

Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy

All you gotta do is just meet me at the

CHORUS: Rosé & Bruno Mars

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Just meet me at the (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Just meet me at the (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Just meet me at the (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Apartment, apartment

Uh, uh-huh, uh-huh

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.