Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

3 February 2025

Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025?
Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Billie Eilish didn't win any Grammy awards in 2025. Here's who won each of the categories she was nominated in.

While most people believed the huge success of Billie Eilish's third album 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT', and in particular the song 'Birds Of A Feather', would land her at least one (if not multiple) Grammys, she walked away from the 2025 award show surprisingly empty handed.

At the 2025 Grammys, Billie was nominated for 7 categories but won none. The 23-year-old star already has nine Grammy Awards to her name, with her first five being won at the 2020 Grammy Awards shortly after she released her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

Last year, at the 2024 Grammys, she took home Song Of The Year for 'What Was I Made For?' which she penned for the Barbie movie. The song also won her Best Song Written For Visual Media.

While it might not have been a huge night in terms of awards for Billie, she did blow us away with a performance of 'Birds Of A Feather' which she dedicated to her hometown LA.

Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025?

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish perform the Grammys
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish perform the Grammys. Picture: Getty

What Grammys was Billie Eilish nominated for?

Billie was up for seven Grammys this year, which brought her epic total of Grammy nominations to 32.

  • Best Dance Pop Recording - L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]
  • Best Pop Solo Performance - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
  • Record Of The Year - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
  • Best Pop Vocal Album - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
  • Song Of The Year - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Guess
  • Album Of The Year - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

How many Grammys did Billie Eilish win in 2025?

Sadly, Billie didn't win any Grammys in 2025 but she was sure to cheer on those who did. Here's who won in her categories:

  • Best Dance Pop Recording - Charli xcx 'Von Dutch'
  • Best Pop Solo Performance - Sabrina Carpenter 'Espresso'
  • Record Of The Year - Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us'
  • Best Pop Vocal Album - Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet'
  • Song Of The Year - Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us'
  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 'Die With A Smile'
  • Album Of The Year - Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter'
Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan at the Grammys
Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan at the Grammys. Picture: Getty
Finneas reacts to Grammy Awards
Finneas reacts to Grammy Awards. Picture: Instagram

Billie's brother Finneas pre-empted Billie's fans feeling that she was snubbed at the 2025 Grammys and released a statement asking their fans to not get into arguments.

On his Instagram story her wrote: "Great grammys!!!

"So honored to have been nominated amongst so many amazing songs/ albums.

"I don't wanna see ANYONE with a photo of me or billie as their [profile picture] gettin' in fights with other artists' fans in comment sections!!!

"Be at peace!

"Congratulations to all!!"

