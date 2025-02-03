Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and all the info you need

By Sam Prance

When is Beyoncé going on tour in 2025? Here's all the cities and everything you need to know about Beyoncé's upcoming Cowboy Carter tour.

Look at that horse! After months of speculation, Beyoncé has finally announced that she is going on a Cowboy Carter Tour. When can you see the Beyoncé host her very own real life boogie and real life hoedown in person though?

As soon as Beyoncé released 'Cowboy Carter', fans have been gagging at the thought of seeing her bring the project to life live. However, Beyoncé kept pretty silent for most of 2024 until she headlined the halftime show between the Ravens and the Texans on Christmas Day and performed songs from 'Cowboy Carter' live for the first time.

At the end of the halftime show, Beyoncé teased an announcement for January 14th but it was delayed due to the LA wildfires but now she's announced a Cowboy Carter Tour. So what are the tour dates, locations, ticket prices and presale codes? Here's everything we know about the Cowboy Carter Tour and how to get tickets so far.

Is Beyoncé going on tour in 2025?

Beyoncé announces Act II with visual teaser

Will there be a Cowboy Carter Tour?

Yes! On February 2nd 2025, the day of the Grammys, Beyoncé confirmed that a Cowboy Carter Tour is happening. As it stands, Beyoncé is yet to confirm many details about the tour but she has shared a teaser video and tour poster to Instagram with the caption: "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025".

Beyoncé first teased the tour after performing during the NFL halftime show on Christmas Day. Beyoncé dropped an Instagram post of herself on a horse in full Cowboy Carter attire waving an American flag with the caption, "Look at the horse."

Beyoncé later unveiled tour dates and presale information on her website.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

There are multiple Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour presales and all the information for them is on her website. Fans can either take part in the exclusive BeyHive presale or the Artist presale. There are also Citi and Verizon Up presales in the US and in the UK and a Mastercard Presale in the UK and France.

When is Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour BeyHive presale?

First of all, any Beyoncé fan who is already signed up to Beyoncé's mailing list will receive exclusive access to the first Beyhive presale on Tuesday February 11th at 12pm local time. You should have already been sent an email alerting you to it and will be sent additional BeyHive presale information via email closer to the date.

Tuesday, February 11th - 12:00PM (Local Time)

When is Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Citi presale?

Citi card members in the US will have access to their own Cowboy Carter Tour presale on February 12th. Visit the Citi website for more details.

Wednesday, February 12th - 12:00PM (Local Time)

When is Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Verizon Up presale?

Verizon users in the US will have access to their own Cowboy Carter Tour presale on February 12th. Visit the Verizon Access website for more details.

Wednesday, February 12th - 12:00PM (Local Time)

When is Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Mastercard presale?

Mastercard users in the UK and France will have access to a Cowboy Carter Tour presale on February 12th. Visit the Priceless site for more details.

Wednesday, February 12th - 12:00PM (Local Time)

When is Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour artist presale?

To access the Cowboy Carter Tour artist presale, visit Beyoncé's tour website, click sign up next to the date you want to go to and then select three events you would be happy to attend. You must make sure you do this before 8:00AM EST on February 6th 2025. You will be sent a presale link on February 12th.

Thursday, February 13th - 12:00PM (Local Time)

When is Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour general sale?

Tickets for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour general sale will become available via Ticketmaster on Friday, February 14th at 12:00PM local time. Simply visit Beyoncé's Ticketmaster page for more details.

Friday, February 14th - 12:00PM (Local Time)

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Prices for a Cowboy Carter Tour will likely depend on what kind of venues Beyoncé ends up performing in. Tickets for the Renaissance World Tour ranged between £56 and £199 for seated and standing tickets. However, there were VIP packages that ranged between £178 and £2400.

Get your coins ready because tickets will likely sell out fast.

Cowboy Carter Tour dates: When is Beyoncé going on tour in 2025?

For the time being, Beyoncé has announced just 22 dates for the Cowboy Carter Tour but it's possible that additional dates will be added due to fan demand. Here are the current scheduled concerts.

April 28 - Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

May 1 - Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

May 4 - Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

May 7 - Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

May 15 - Chicago, Soldier Field

May 17 - Chicago, Soldier Field

May 22 - New York City, MetLife Stadium

May 24 - New York City, MetLife Stadium

May 25 - New York City, MetLife Stadium

May 28 - New York City, MetLife Stadium

June 5 - London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 7 - London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10 - London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12 - London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19 - Paris, Stade de France

June 21 - Paris, Stade de France

June 28 - Houston, NRG Stadium

June 29 - Houston, NRG Stadium

July 4 - Washington, D.C., Northwest Stadium

July 7 - Washington, D.C., Northwest Stadium

July 10 - Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11 - Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour locations: What cities will Beyoncé play in?

Following the Grammys, Beyoncé confirmed the official Cowboy Carter Tour locations on Instagram. With the caption: "SHE COMING", Beyoncé shared a post titled Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour with the cities: Los Angeles, Chicago, London, New York, Paris, Houston, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Las Vegas.

As it's not titled the Cowboy Carter World Tour, it's possible that Beyoncé won't be doing as many international dates as she's performed on past tours. Instead, it appears that she will be doing longer stops at the cities mentioned above. There are currently 22 concerts.

In recent tours, Beyoncé hasn't performed in South America, Australia, Asia and Africa so she could be intending to perform there on a second leg or for whenever she tours Act III.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

This all depends on what format the Cowboy Carter live experience takes and, whether or not it incorporates Act III but our bet is that Beyoncé will be keen to sing all of her most country leaning songs on this tour. Taking this into consideration, 'Daddy Lessons', 'Irreplaceable' and 'All Night' could all feature.

Beyoncé performed Renaissance in full on the Renaissance World Tour so it's also possible that every song on Cowboy Carter will be part of the setlist too.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

