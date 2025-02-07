What are Lisa's 'Born Again' lyrics about? The savage meaning behind the Raye and Doja Cat collab
7 February 2025, 12:19 | Updated: 7 February 2025, 12:53
Lisa's 'Born Again' is connected to 'New Woman' and the video contains multiple iconic references.
Listen to this article
The wait is over. Lisa's highly anticipated Raye and Doja Cat collab is here but what are her 'Born Again' lyrics about?
Lisa's debut album 'Alter Ego' is quickly shaping up to be one of the standout releases of 2025. Not only is the record set to include the hit singles 'Rockstar' and 'Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)' but it will also contain high profile features. First things first, Rosalia appears on the global smash 'New Woman' and now Lisa is back with another all-star collab.
'Born Again' features British royalty Raye and rap icon Doja Cat and the meaning behind the song is pretty savage.
In 'Born Again', Lisa, Raye and Doja taunt a guy who missed out on being with them and the lyrics are pretty spicy. In the huge chorus, Lisa sings: If you tried just a little more times / I would've made you a believer / Would’ve showed you what it's like / Every single night. And I oop!
If you're wondering what Lisa means by "every single night", Raye goes further by adding: If you stayed just another few nights / I could've made you pray to Jesus / Would've showed you to the light / Every single night / To be born again, baby, to be born again.
Essentially, the girls are saying that their ex missed out on the best sex of his life by losing them. They could have been "born again" through having sex with Lisa, Raye and Doja but they missed their chance.
LISA - BORN AGAIN feat. Doja Cat & RAYE (Official Music Video)
Not only that but the video builds on the song's message. Tying into the themes of 'New Woman', the visual opens with a definition for the term "born again": 'The transformation into a New Woman who embraces her freedom to become the person she desires to be'.
Lisa, Doja and Raye also dress up as multiple famous women in history including Eve and Joan of Arc.
So, the song is also about Lisa, Doja and Raye feeling born again after a breakup.
Lisa - 'Born Again (feat. Raye & Doja Cat)' lyrics
INTRO: Lisa & Raye
(Ooh) If you tried just a little more times
I would've made you a believer
Would’ve showed you what it's like (I would've showed you)
Every single night (Night)
VERSE 1: Lisa & Raye
In the car, top down, black shades on, uh (Lookin’ so good, can I add?)
And I just broke up with my man, like mm (A very, very silly, silly man)
One ex in the passenger seat 'cause I'm done (Done, yeah, never, ever goin' back)
Down, down, rude boy, get your foot up on my dash
Got all the receipts, I'm a businesswoman
Littlе bit of heartbreak
A little bit of "How could you do that?"
A littlе bit of talkin' out your ass
A little bit of "Look at what you had but could not hold"
And that's on you, baby, too bad
I'm about to make it heard as I vroom-vroom
Ice-cold how I leave you ’lone, but please
Tell your mother I’ma miss her so
CHORUS: Raye & Lisa
If you tried just a little more times
I would've made you a believer
Would’ve showed you what it's like (Like)
Every single night
To be born again, baby, to be born again
If you stayed just another few nights
I could've made you pray to Jesus
Would've showed you to the light (To the light)
Every single night (Every night)
To be born again, baby, to be born again
VERSE 2: Doja Cat
Non-believer
You’ve bitten from the fruit but can't give back
Nice to leave ya
But I would be a fool not to ask
Do your words seem gospel to ya now? (Your words seem gospel to you now?)
Keepin' me strong
Choosin' to carry on after one
Too many lies would be wrong, so wrong
Said, he popped tags on my shoppin' spree
Stayed mad when I showed him all the long receipts
They laugh, but you crash out like a comedy
I can't be your sugar mom, get a job for me, shit
(Ah, so) Boy, let go
Or let me live happily forever after more
I hope you learned somethin' from a lil' fiasco
You played the game smart lettin' lil' me pass go 'cause
CHORUS: Lisa & Raye
If you tried just a little more times
I would've made you a believer
Would've showed you what it's like (Like)
Every single night
To be born again, baby, to be born again
If you stayed just another few nights
I could've made you pray to Jesus
Would've showed you to the light (To the light)
Every single night (Every night)
To be born again, baby, to be born again
BRIDGE: Raye
Seasoned like the cinnamon the way I'm gettin' rid of him
I'm only gonna make you need religion at the minimum
And I'ma do it diligent, I'm lookin' for a synonym
I'm tryna find the words to tell him I ain't even feelin' him (I pray)
Don't ever let me be deficient in
Wish that you could wake up and then take me like a vitamin
I learned the hard way to let go now to save my soul (Oh)
CHORUS: Raye & Lisa
If you tried just a little more times
I would've made you a believer
Would've showed you what it's like (Like)
Every single night
To be born again, baby, to be born again
If you stayed just another few nights
I could've made you pray to Jesus
Would've showed you to the light (To the light)
Every single night (Every night)
To be born again, baby, to be born again
OUTRO: Lisa & Raye
Baby, to be born, oh, baby, baby, to be born again
To be born again, baby, to be born again
Baby, to be born, oh, baby, baby, to be born again (Yeah)
Read more Capital Buzz news here:
- How many Grammys did Sabrina Carpenter win? Here's all her 2025 Grammy awards
- Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more
- Chappell Roan explains the emotional meaning behind her 'Pink Pony Club' lyrics
- Rosé explains "vulnerable" meaning behind her 'Number One Girl' lyrics
- Lady Gaga explains "resilient" meaning behind 'Abracadabra' lyrics
WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other
Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time