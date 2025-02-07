What are Lisa's 'Born Again' lyrics about? The savage meaning behind the Raye and Doja Cat collab

What are Lisa's 'Born Again' lyrics about? The savage meaning behind the Raye and Doja Cat collab. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, RCA

By Sam Prance

Lisa's 'Born Again' is connected to 'New Woman' and the video contains multiple iconic references.

The wait is over. Lisa's highly anticipated Raye and Doja Cat collab is here but what are her 'Born Again' lyrics about?

Lisa's debut album 'Alter Ego' is quickly shaping up to be one of the standout releases of 2025. Not only is the record set to include the hit singles 'Rockstar' and 'Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)' but it will also contain high profile features. First things first, Rosalia appears on the global smash 'New Woman' and now Lisa is back with another all-star collab.

'Born Again' features British royalty Raye and rap icon Doja Cat and the meaning behind the song is pretty savage.

Lisa 'Born Again' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: RCA

In 'Born Again', Lisa, Raye and Doja taunt a guy who missed out on being with them and the lyrics are pretty spicy. In the huge chorus, Lisa sings: If you tried just a little more times / I would've made you a believer / Would’ve showed you what it's like / Every single night. And I oop!

If you're wondering what Lisa means by "every single night", Raye goes further by adding: If you stayed just another few nights / I could've made you pray to Jesus / Would've showed you to the light / Every single night / To be born again, baby, to be born again.

Essentially, the girls are saying that their ex missed out on the best sex of his life by losing them. They could have been "born again" through having sex with Lisa, Raye and Doja but they missed their chance.

LISA - BORN AGAIN feat. Doja Cat & RAYE (Official Music Video)

Not only that but the video builds on the song's message. Tying into the themes of 'New Woman', the visual opens with a definition for the term "born again": 'The transformation into a New Woman who embraces her freedom to become the person she desires to be'.

Lisa, Doja and Raye also dress up as multiple famous women in history including Eve and Joan of Arc.

So, the song is also about Lisa, Doja and Raye feeling born again after a breakup.

Lisa - 'Born Again (feat. Raye & Doja Cat)' lyrics

INTRO: Lisa & Raye

(Ooh) If you tried just a little more times

I would've made you a believer

Would’ve showed you what it's like (I would've showed you)

Every single night (Night)

VERSE 1: Lisa & Raye

In the car, top down, black shades on, uh (Lookin’ so good, can I add?)

And I just broke up with my man, like mm (A very, very silly, silly man)

One ex in the passenger seat 'cause I'm done (Done, yeah, never, ever goin' back)

Down, down, rude boy, get your foot up on my dash

Got all the receipts, I'm a businesswoman

Littlе bit of heartbreak

A little bit of "How could you do that?"

A littlе bit of talkin' out your ass

A little bit of "Look at what you had but could not hold"

And that's on you, baby, too bad

I'm about to make it heard as I vroom-vroom

Ice-cold how I leave you ’lone, but please

Tell your mother I’ma miss her so

CHORUS: Raye & Lisa

If you tried just a little more times

I would've made you a believer

Would’ve showed you what it's like (Like)

Every single night

To be born again, baby, to be born again

If you stayed just another few nights

I could've made you pray to Jesus

Would've showed you to the light (To the light)

Every single night (Every night)

To be born again, baby, to be born again

VERSE 2: Doja Cat

Non-believer

You’ve bitten from the fruit but can't give back

Nice to leave ya

But I would be a fool not to ask

Do your words seem gospel to ya now? (Your words seem gospel to you now?)

Keepin' me strong

Choosin' to carry on after one

Too many lies would be wrong, so wrong

Said, he popped tags on my shoppin' spree

Stayed mad when I showed him all the long receipts

They laugh, but you crash out like a comedy

I can't be your sugar mom, get a job for me, shit

(Ah, so) Boy, let go

Or let me live happily forever after more

I hope you learned somethin' from a lil' fiasco

You played the game smart lettin' lil' me pass go 'cause

CHORUS: Lisa & Raye

If you tried just a little more times

I would've made you a believer

Would've showed you what it's like (Like)

Every single night

To be born again, baby, to be born again

If you stayed just another few nights

I could've made you pray to Jesus

Would've showed you to the light (To the light)

Every single night (Every night)

To be born again, baby, to be born again

BRIDGE: Raye

Seasoned like the cinnamon the way I'm gettin' rid of him

I'm only gonna make you need religion at the minimum

And I'ma do it diligent, I'm lookin' for a synonym

I'm tryna find the words to tell him I ain't even feelin' him (I pray)

Don't ever let me be deficient in

Wish that you could wake up and then take me like a vitamin

I learned the hard way to let go now to save my soul (Oh)

CHORUS: Raye & Lisa

If you tried just a little more times

I would've made you a believer

Would've showed you what it's like (Like)

Every single night

To be born again, baby, to be born again

If you stayed just another few nights

I could've made you pray to Jesus

Would've showed you to the light (To the light)

Every single night (Every night)

To be born again, baby, to be born again

OUTRO: Lisa & Raye

Baby, to be born, oh, baby, baby, to be born again

To be born again, baby, to be born again

Baby, to be born, oh, baby, baby, to be born again (Yeah)

