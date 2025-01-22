Lola Young explains "complex" meaning behind her 'Messy' lyrics

Lola Young 'Messy' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Island Records

By Sam Prance

What are Lola Young's 'Messy' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I want to be me, is that not allowed? Lola Young's 'Messy' is TikTok's latest viral hit, but what are the lyrics about?

People cannot get enough of Lola Young right now. After steadily building a loyal fanbase over the past few years, the British singer has made a name for herself as one of the most exciting stars of her generation. Recently, Lola showed up as a guest on Tyler, the Creator's 'Like Him' and her song 'Messy' has become an inescapable global smash.

Now, Lola has opened up about the "complex" meaning behind 'Messy' and who inspired her to write the single.

Lola Young explains the meaning behind her ‘Messy’ lyrics

'Messy' is resonating with people all over the world because of its real, relatable message. In the beloved hit's chorus, Lola sings: "'Cause I'm too messy, and then I'm too f---ing clean / You told me, "Get a job", then you ask where the hell I've been / And I'm too perfect, till I open my big mouth / I want to be me, is that not allowed?"

Discussing the inspiration behind the viral song with Jimmy Fallon, Lola said: "It's been speculated that it's about my parents. It's massively about some close family but it's a combination. It's more about myself, I am too messy. I've never held a broom in my life. Everything in my life is a mess so it's a very fitting track."

She then added: "I recently got diagnosed with severe ADHD. It's been very hard but complex. It's just about the complexities of how I feel about myself and, on top of that, narcissistic men unfortunately."

Lola Young - Messy (Official Video)

Speaking further, Lola said: "Lyrics is the most important aspect of songwriting for me. I care a lot about what I say. I care a lot about poetry. 'Messy' is a song that seems to resonate because it's not everyday clean girl aesthetic."

She ended by saying: "Some days you haven't washed your socks. You don't need to wash your socks everyday. It's ridiculous."

Lola Young - 'Messy' lyrics

VERSE 1

You know I'm impatient

So why would you leave me waiting outside the station

When it was like minus four degrees?

And I, I get what you're sayin'

I just really don't wanna hear it right now

Can you shut up for like once in your life?

Listen to me

I took your nice words of advice about

How you think I'm gonna die lucky if I turned thirty-three

Okay, so yeah, I smoke like a chimney

I'm not skinny and I pull a Britney

Every other week

But cut me some slack, who do you want me to be?

CHORUS

'Cause I'm too messy, and then I'm too f---ing clean

You told me, "Get a job", then you ask where the hell I've been

And I'm too perfect, till I open my big mouth

I want to be me, is that not allowed?

And I'm too clever, and then I'm too f---ing dumb

You hate it when I cry unless it's that time of the month

And I'm too perfect, till I show you that I'm not

A thousand people I could be for you and you hate the f---ing lot

POST-CHORUS

You hate the f---ing lot

You hate the f---ing lot

You hate, you hate

VERSE 2

It's taking you ages

You still don't get the hint, I'm not asking for pages

But one text or two would be nice

And, please, don't pull those faces

When I've been out working my a--- off all day

It's just one bottle of wine or two

But, hey, you can't even talk

You smoke weed just to help you sleep

Then why you out gettin' stoned at four o'clock?

And then you come home to me

And don't say hello

'Cause I got high again

And forgot to fold my clothes

CHORUS

'Cause I'm too messy, and then I'm too f---ing clean

You told me, "Get a job", then you ask where the hell I've been

And I'm too perfect, till I open my big mouth

I want to be me, is that not allowed?

And I'm too clever, and then I'm too f---ing dumb

You hate it when I cry unless it's that time of the month

And I'm too perfect, till I show you that I'm not

A thousand people I could be for you and you hate the f---ing lot

POST-CHORUS

You hate the f---ing lot

You hate the f---ing lot

CHORUS

Oh, and I'm too messy, and then I'm too f---ing clean

You told me, "Get a job", then you ask where the hell I've been

And I'm too perfect, till I open my big mouth

I want to be me, is that not allowed?

And I'm too clever, and then I'm too f---ing dumb

You hate it when I cry unless it's that time of the month

And I'm too perfect, till I show you that I'm not

A thousand people I could be for you and you hate the f---ing lot

POST-CHORUS

You hate the f---ing lot

You hate the f---ing lot

You hate the f---ing lot

You hate the f---ing lot

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.