What does 'DtMF' mean? Bad Bunny's emotional 'DtMF' lyrics translated into English
13 January 2025, 13:04
An English translation of Bad Bunny's 'DtMF' lyrics.
Bad Bunny is back with another smash hit but what are his 'DtMF' lyrics about and why are they making people cry?
Bad Bunny is no stranger to dominating the charts. From 'Mayores' to 'DÁKITI', the Puerto-Rican rapper has made a name for himself as one of the most reliable hitmakers in modern music history. To this day, Bad Bunny's critically-acclaimed fourth album 'Un Verano Sin Ti' is the most streamed album of all time with over 18 billion streams.
Now, Bad Bunny has released the first major album of 2025. People can't get enough of 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS'. Not only that but its title track 'DtMF' has sparked an emotional trend on TikTok. For anyone struggling with the Spanish, here's a full English translation of Bad Bunny's 'DtMF' lyrics and a breakdown of their meaning.
What are Bad Bunny's 'DtMF' lyrics about?
Bad Bunny recaps his 2022
'DtMF' is one of Bad Bunny's most emotional songs to date. 'DtMF' stands for 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS'. In English, it means: 'I should take more photos'. In the song, Bad Bunny nostalgically reflects on his past - and an ex he misses: But wanting to go back to the last time I looked into your eyes / And to tell you the things I didn't get to tell you.
Bad Bunny also celebrates the people who are still with him today by singing: I should've taken more pictures when I had you / I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could / Ayy, I hope my people never move away / And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out. A chorus of people then echo his words.
The song immediately went viral on TikTok with fans posting heartbreaking edits of photos of them with lost loved ones. Bad Bunny has since reacted to the videos by crying.
BAD BUNNY - DtMF (Visualizer) | DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Of course, this wouldn't be a Bad Bunny song without some more light-hearted lines too. He ends the song by screaming: I hope my people never move away / And that you send me more nudes.
Never change Benito!
Bad Bunny - 'DtMF' lyrics English translation
INTRO
Eh-eh, eh-eh, eh-eh, eh-eh
VERSE 1
Another beautiful sunset I see in San Juan
Enjoying everything that the departed are missing out on (Departed, departed)
Enjoying nights like those that don't come often (Often, often)
That don't come often (Happen)
But wanting to go back to the last time I looked into your eyes
And to tell you the things I didn't get to tell you (You look like my crush, haha)
And to take the pictures I didn't gеt to take
(Damn, I swear you look so pretty, lеt me take a picture of you)
Ayy, my chest feels empty, I got hit hard
My heart is pounding
Tell me, baby, where are you?
I can meet you there with RoRo, Julito, Krystal
Roy, Edgar, Seba, Óscar, Darnell, and Big Jay, playing batá
Today, we'll leave the streets in chaos
And it'd be amazing if you play the güiro for me
I see your name and it makes me sigh
I don't know if it's fireworks or gunshots
My whitey, my cocaine, my kilo
I'm in PR chilling, but
CHORUS
I should've taken more pictures when I had you
I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could
Ayy, I hope my people never move away
And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out
I should've taken more pictures when I had you
I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could
I hope my people never move away
And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out
VERSE 2
Hey, today I'll be with Grandpa all day, playing dominoes
If he asks if I still think about you, I'll say no
That my time being close to you is over now, it's over now
Ayy, fire up the machines, I'm going to Santurce
Here, they still drink rum
Check out the girls, damn, mami, how sweet
Today I want to drink, drink, drink
And talk nonsense until I get kicked out
I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk), I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk)
Man, you drive, because even if I'm walking I'm about to crash
I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk), I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk)
Let's enjoy it because you never know how much time we've got left
I should've taken more—
INTERLUDE
Guys, I love you so much, I really do
Thank you for being here, truly
It's very important to me that you're here
Each one of you means so much to me
So, let's take the picture, come here
Everyone, get in, the whole crew, let's go
Let's do it
VERSE 3
Now Bernie has a baby, and Jan has a girl
We're no longer about the flashy stuff and chains
We're here for the things that are truly worth it
Hey, for reggaeton, salsa, bomba, and plena
Check out how mine sounds
OUTRO
I should've taken more pictures when I had you
I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could
I hope my people never move away
And that you send me more nudes
And if I get drunk today, may Beno help me
