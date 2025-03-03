Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

3 March 2025, 21:10 | Updated: 3 March 2025, 21:21

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?
Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia? Picture: Nine

By Katie Smith

Are Carina and Paul from Married At First Sight Australia still together or have they split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Carina Mirabile and Paul Antoine have had an interesting journey on the show so far, but are they still together?

Paul (30) and Carina (31) were matched by experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla but on their wedding day, Carina dropped a massive shock bombshell – they'd previously dated and Paul had ended up ghosting her.

On paper, the two seem perfect for each other. Carina is from a large Italian family, and Paul is looking for a partner with European flair. Carina was hoping to find someone tall, handsome, European and educated... French-born Paul seems to fit that brief too.

But do they make it all the way through the experiment and are they still together now that filming has finished? Here's a full breakdown of Carina and Paul's relationship. (Spoilers ahead!)

Are Carina and Paul from MAFS Australia still together?

Are Carina and Paul still together?
Are Carina and Paul still together? Picture: Nine

Are Carina and Paul still together?

Carina and Paul got off to a rocky start with Carina admitting to the camera: "We matched eight months ago. FaceTimed and messaged and then we went on a hike. But then he just stopped texting."

At their wedding, she even asked producers if there was a "different option". Paul stepped up and apologised to Carina's parents, confessing that he wasn’t in the right place emotionally to start a relationship the first time he went out with Carina.

At time of writing, as the show is still airing in Australia, the couple are still together and have not left the experiment.

There's been several mixed reports about the status of Carina and Paul's relationship following the end of filming – some appear to hint at a post-show break up, while others suggest the two are still together.

In a recent interview with Chattr, Carina hinted that they were a couple. When asked if she's been paying attention to any of the drama surrounding her cast mates, she replied: "To be fair, my phone is going off, and I’m just enjoying life with Paul and all the rest of the cast that are my friends."

Then, when asked about her Valentine's Day plans, she added: "Paul’s still in the mines, he’s actually finishing off his last swing and he’s got eight days to go now… so I’m in Melbourne with the girls, and we’re doing a girls’ Valentine’s Day tomorrow."

The couple were also papped at the beach in Sydney at the start of March.

Until the show officially finishes airing, we won't know for sure if they're actually together or not.

