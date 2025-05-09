MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff shut down claims their marriage was ‘staged’

9 May 2025, 15:08

Rhi and Jeff responded to claims their wedding was 'staged'.
Rhi and Jeff responded to claims their wedding was 'staged'. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Rhi and Jeff have hit back at claims from fans that their wedding was ‘staged’ on MAFS Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels had more of an unusual start to an already strange set up when they joined the cast of Married at First Sight Australia.

While the very premise of the show hinges on the married at ‘first sight’ part, Jeff and Rhi turned around on their wedding day to discover that not only did they already know each other, but they had actually previously dated.

Naturally, the pair were left totally blown away by the revelation, but thankfully it wasn't a completely unwelcome surprise. But not everyone was convinced by the freaky ‘coincidence’ and some have even accused the pair of having agreed to a set up.

Now, following allegations from MAFS fans that producers staged the couple’s love story, Rhi and Jeff have poured cold water on the claims.

Rhi and Jeff on their MAFS Australia wedding day.
Rhi and Jeff on their MAFS Australia wedding day. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Yahoo!, Rhi defended her relationship, as she said: “Jeff and I followed each other on Instagram, but I don’t know if they went in and had a look to see if we followed each other.

“Going off the looks of all the producers’ faces, it looked like no one had any freaking idea.

"I could hear everyone go, ‘What the f---?’. I think the producers were quite shocked as well, to be honest."

It turns out that about a year before Rhi and Jeff joined the experiment they had dated for a few weeks, but they decided to call it quits because they had both recently left long-term relationships.

When fans realised the pair knew each other on their wedding day, they were quick to voice their suspicions about how legitimate they thought the match was.

One fan wrote: “They defo planted Jeff and Rhi to justify keeping the show running. Otherwise it's just a bunch of people traumatising each other for a few months!”

Another added: “You just KNOW the producers set up Rhi and Jeff to be this big 'in MAFS first' but got stitched up by Carina and Paul by total coincidence.”

And to only add another layer of suspicion to the couple’s match, a MAFS bride from a previous season also weighed in on the matter.

Tahnee Cook, who was paired up with Ollie Skelton when she was on the show in 2023, claimed that there was “no way” producers didn’t know Rhi and Jeff already knew each other.

She said on her podcast Back to Reality: “I know producers stalk. They would’ve seen that [they follow each other]. There’s no way producers do not know."

Rhi and Jeff are the only couple who were originally matched on MAFS to stay together.
Rhi and Jeff are the only couple who were originally matched on MAFS to stay together. Picture: Instagram

Tahnee also revealed that the application process for MAFS requires participants to list recent exes, but Rhi shot this possibility down as she said that she left off Jeff from her list because they had only dated briefly.

She explained: “I can see how it could have happened, especially knowing that Jeff and I had no photos together and it was only a month.

"I definitely said nothing to them about Jeff at all."

While fans may never know for sure if producers secretly knew about Rhi and Jeff’s previous connection, one thing remains for sure - they’re the only OG couple to come out of the experiment with a stable relationship.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

Are Lauren and Eliot from MAFS Australia still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Hot On Capital

Modern Family's Ariel Winter explains heartbreaking reason why she left Hollywood

Modern Family's Ariel Winter explains heartbreaking reason why she left Hollywood

Lea Michele says she "wasn't allowed to stop" filming Glee when Corey Monteith died

Lea Michele says she "wasn't allowed to stop" filming Glee when Corey Monteith died

Wicked's Marissa Bode has urged the Met Gala to be more inclusive for people with disabilities

Wicked's Marissa Bode calls out Met Gala for lack of disability inclusivity

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Are Jacqui and Ryan from MAFS Australia 2025 still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

MAFS Australia's Eliot defends use of controversial term following backlash

MAFS Australia's Eliot defends use of controversial term after backlash

Carina made a shocking admission about Billy and the reunion.

MAFS Australia’s Carina claims Billy asked her to ‘fake being a couple’ at the reunion

Is Molly-Mae back together with Tommy Fury?

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together?

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'back together' speculation finally comes to an end

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury tease baby news after confirming they're back together

Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more

Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

Molly-Mae is very close with sister Zoe Rae

Meet Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe Rae – everything you need to know

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

How much is Molly-Mae worth? Inside the Love Island star's huge net worth

Love Island

Adrian took a swipe at Awhina's parenting in a TikTok video.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian takes brutal swipe at Awhina's parenting skills

Jesy Nelson thanked fans as she gave them a new update on her pregnancy.

When is Jesy Nelson's due date? Everything we know about her twin pregnancy with boyfriend Zion Foster

More TV & Entertainment News

Penn Badgley explains why he fought for Joe to be as "naked as possible" in You season 5 finale

Penn Badgley explains why he fought for Joe to be as "naked as possible" in You season 5 finale
Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Jamie opened up about her relationship with Eliot.

MAFS Australia’s Jamie says Eliot relationship is 'not a publicity stunt'

MAFS Australia's Dave says real reason for Jamie split was cut from the show

MAFS Australia's Dave says real reason for Jamie split was cut from the show

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui and the cast's reaction

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

What is the age gap between MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint?

What is MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui's age gap?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Clint has called out the producers for making him look 'foolish' in their editing.

MAFS Australia’s Clint exposes 'frankenbiting' in the show's edit

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start seeing each other?

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start dating?