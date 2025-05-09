MAFS Australia’s Carina claims Billy asked her to ‘fake being a couple’ at the reunion

Carina made a shocking admission about Billy and the reunion. Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Married at First Sight Australia’s Carina has revealed Billy allegedly asked her to fake a romance together to 'stir the pot' at the reunion.

As is always the case with the Married at First Sight Australia reunions, there were plenty of fireworks when the cast got back together for one last time.

From shock new romances to full blown screaming matches and the lowdown on which couples were still going strong, series 12's MAFS Australia reunion saw it all and it certainly didn’t disappoint on the entertainment front.

But it turns out that while the reunion was certainly an action packed two hours of TV, not everything made the final cut because MAFS bride Carina Mirabile has revealed one unexpected detail that was left out.

Carina claimed that Billy asked her to be his fake girlfriend. . Picture: Nine

Speaking to Yahoo!, Carina revealed that after things ended between her and former groom Paul Antoine, her pal on the show Billy Belcher approached her with a proposition.

She alleged that Billy had suggested the two of them should enter the reunion dinner party together and pretend they had struck up a romance to “stir the pot”. Scandalous!

But while Billy may have been keen to mess with his former castmates, Carina wasn’t so keen on the idea. She said: “I was like, ‘Absolutely not’.

“I’m not one of those girls, I'm not doing that and I don't have those types of feelings. As a friendship, absolutely, but I’m not stirring any pot.”

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina have since seemingly teased they're an item. . Picture: Instagram

And while Carina has been the subject of a flurry of romance rumours since her exit from MAFS, she made it very clear that her relationship with Billy was purely platonic.

She said they were “very much just friends”, as she added: “I actually sat next to Billy [at the reunion] because I have a good friendship with him. He's a nice dude, easy to banter with, easy to get along with, and he’s from Perth, so we’re living in the same city.”

Plus, since the reunion episode it looks like Billy has had his attention pulled elsewhere as he's seemingly struck up a romance with MAFS bride Awhina Rutene instead.

Carina left Paul at Final Vows. . Picture: Nine

Carina was matched with MAFS groom Paul when she graced our screens earlier this year and was among one of two couples to realise on their wedding day that they already knew her spouse-to-be.

The pair had a bit of an up and down relationship while on the show but ultimately the relationship came to a painful end when Carina decided to dump Paul at Final Vows after he chose to go on a date with his ‘backup bride’ in the final task.

Since then, Carina's batted away various rumours about her dating life and has had to set the record straight on her current relationship status.

She told Chattr: “I am very single, working on myself, and just doing me for now. No man in my life."

