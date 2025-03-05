Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

5 March 2025, 21:01

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?
Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia? Picture: Nine

By Katie Smith

Are Awhina and Adrian from Married At First Sight Australia still together or have they split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Awhina Rutene and Adrian Araouzou are one of the reality dating show's most unique couples – they're both identical twins!

Awhina and Adrian get married in the third episode of the new series after being matched by the experts and they hit it off immediately... sort of. At the altar, Awhina is quick to declare that she finds Adrian very attractive but at the reception, when Adrian discovers Awhina has a six-year-old son, he becomes a little standoffish.

MAFS Australia has already been airing for a couple of months Down Under and based on the headlines, things get very rocky for the pair later down the line. There's a cheating scandal, some big arguments and Adrian apparently 'leaves' at one point.

But now that cameras have stopped filming, are they still together or have they split? Here's everything we know about whether Awhina and Adrian are still a couple.

Are Awhina and Adrian still together? Is Awhina now with Billy?
Are Awhina and Adrian still together? Is Awhina now with Billy? Picture: Nine

Are Awhina and Adrian still together from MAFS Australia?

Seeing as MAFS Australia is still airing Down Under, we don't know for sure whether or not Awhina and Adrian are still together. They are still currently together in the experiment, but their relationship hasn't gone as smoothly as the likes of Jamie and Dave, for example.

Now that filming has ended, the couple have been papped together several times and Adrian posted a video of Awhina on Valentine's Day calling her his Valentine.

However, both Adrian and Awhina have also now been spotted with other people suggesting that they might have broken up after all.

Adrian was papped with another woman but later explained that it was his twin brother James. However, Yahoo!Lifestyle have since confirmed that it was actually Adrian, who was able to be identified via his tattoos.

Photos of Awhina and Billy have also emerged, sparking rumours that they might now actually be a potential item. Billy was also the only MAFS cast members to have attended Awhina's birthday party.

Addressing the pictures, Awhina said: "Billy and I are just really great friends. It was my birthday, and with everything that was airing on MAFS, it was very raw to him. So we were in communication, and it was a friendly catch-up, getting ice cream.

"I really value his friendship, and I think his family are really beautiful. Sorry, Australia, [it’s] friendship. I know everyone’s shipping us right now, but I’m married."

Until MAFS Australia ends, we won't know for sure whether Awhina and Adrian are still an item.

