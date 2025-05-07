Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: Every song she plays in order

7 May 2025, 17:47

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: Every song she plays in order. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs does Tate McRae sing on the Miss Possesive Tour? Here's the full Miss Possesive Tour setlist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hey cute jeans! Tate McRae is officially kicking off her Miss Possessive Tour but what songs have made the setlist?

Ever since Tate McRae announced the Miss Possessive Tour, fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out the setlist. Since Tate ended her last tour, she's released her first Number 1 album, So Close to What, and every track from the LP charted in the US. Not only that but 'Sports car' is one of the most streamed songs of 2025.

With that in mind, tater tots all around the world are desperate to know if their fave Tate songs have made the Miss Possessive Tour setlist. Scroll down to find out out how long each Tate show is and what songs she performs.

Tate McRae - Full Set (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

How many songs does Tate McRae play on the Miss Possessive Tour?

Tate McRae starts the Miss Possessive Tour on May 7th in Lisbon, Portugal and fans won't know the exact setlist until the show is over tonight. Return to this page and we'll let you know exactly what songs Tate includes in the setlist as and when she performs them live.

In the meantime, Tate has already performed several festivals as part of the Miss Possessive Tour and it's possible that her arena setlist will be an adaptation of what she's already sung at those shows.

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist

Below is the full Miss Possessive Tour setlist for Tate's Mexico City show on March 18th.

  1. Sports car
  2. 2 hands
  3. hurt my feelings
  4. uh oh
  5. Dear god
  6. cut my hair
  7. you broke me first
  8. fun for the hills
  9. Siren sounds
  10. It's ok I'm ok
  11. exes
  12. She's All I Wanna Be
  13. Revolving door
  14. Bloodonmyhands
  15. 10:35
  16. greedy

Bookmark this page to find out Tate's Miss Possessive Tour arena setlist.

How long is Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour?
How long is Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour? Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA

Will Tate McRae change the Miss Posessive Tour setlist?

Until Tate performs the second Miss Possessive Tour arena date in Madrid Spain on May 9th, we won't know if she alters the Miss Possessive Tour setlist at all from show to show. For the Think Later World Tour, Tate surprised concertgoers with duets with Megan Moroney and The Kid LAROI at select shows.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any changes.

