Beyoncé Act III: Release date, tracklist, title, rock theories, tour and news about her new album.

By Sam Prance

What is Beyoncé announcing on January 14? Is the Betty Black Tour real? Here's everything we know about the final album in Beyoncé's Renaissance and Cowboy Carter trilogy.

This ain't 'Cowboy Carter'! It looks like the wait for Beyoncé to release a new album is coming to a close. What do we know about Beyoncé's Act III so far though? And how will B9 be connected to 'Renaissance' and 'Cowboy Carter'?

Ever since Beyoncé teased that 'Renaissance' was the first album in a "three act project", fans have been desperate to know what the other acts would be. Last year, she released 'Cowboy Carter' as Act II in the trilogy but details for Act III have remained sparse and Beyoncé is yet to tour 'Cowboy Carter' or release any 'Renaissance' visuals.

Nevertheless, the hive are convinced that Beyoncé is now about to launch the Act III era with an announcement due on January 14th. Not only that but fans think that Act III could be a rock album. With that in mind, here's everything we know about Act III so far including the release date, title, genre theories, tour and so much more.

Beyoncé teases January 14th announcement

When does Beyoncé release Act III?

Beyoncé is yet to announce when Act III is dropping. However, fans think that an announcement is imminent based on a video she posted on her socials after her Beyoncé Bowl performance on Christmas Day. In the video, she waves an American flag on a horse with the caption: "Look at that horse." The date: "January 14th" also pops up on screen.

Live Nation have since reposted the video leading fans to speculate that it could be an announcement for a Cowboy Carter Tour but others believe the announcement will also be connected to Act III based on the fact that a cowboy waving a flag on a horse typically signifies the end of a rodeo. Beyoncé also using a new font in the video.

Could the flag video mark the end of the 'Cowboy Carter' era and the beginning of Act III? If so, Beyoncé could be dropping the first single or singles from Act III as soon as January 14th. Could the era start with three singles?

Beyoncé previously released 'Break My Soul' 39 days before 'Renaissance'. Meanwhile, 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages' came out 49 days before 'Cowboy Carter'.

If Beyoncé does launch Act III on January 14th, the album could drop as soon as February.

What is Beyoncé's Act III called? What is Betty Black?

Beyoncé is yet to announce a name for Act III but people have speculated that it could be called 'Betty Black'. Back in 2023, fans noticed that Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour included a tour visual with a newspaper cutting of 'The Betty Black Tour'. This also appeared in Beyoncé's artwork for her Travis Scott collab 'Delresto (Echoes)'.

Whether it's the name for a tour or an album is yet to be seen but, if Act III is called 'Betty Black', it could be a nod to Black funk and rock singer Betty Davis who Beyoncé paid tribute to with her Halloween costume in 2024.

Beyoncé could also be referencing the 20th Century African-American work song 'Black Betty' that later became a Hot 100 hit when it was covered by the white rock band Ram Jam in the 70s.

act i RENAISSANCE

act ii COWBOY CARTER

Is Beyoncé releasing a rock album?

Beyoncé hasn't revealed what genre Act III will be. Nevertheless, based on 'Renaissance' reclaiming dance music and 'Cowboy Carter' reclaiming country music, there are theories that Act III will see Beyoncé reclaim rock music. Similar to the first two acts, fans think that she will pay homage to the Black performers who pioneered the genre.

Beyoncé appeared to nod to these theories by dressing up as two Black rock icons for Halloween in 2024. Beyoncé posted photos dressed as both Betty Davis and Prince. She's also been sharing a lot of photos lately in which she poses with the infamous 'sign of the horn' rock symbol with her hands.

Is Beyoncé going on an Act III tour?

Based on Live Nation sharing Beyoncé's January 14th teaser, it appears that a tour is imminent. If so it's unclear if she will do a Cowboy Carter Tour, an Act III tour or a tour for both projects. Based on the connections between rock and country music, there's good reason to believe that she will tour both albums together.

Could the Betty Black Tour be real? With songs like 'Don't Hurt Yourself', 'Suga Mama' and 'I Care', Beyoncé already has plenty of songs she could work into a rock tour. Hopefully all will become clear on January 14th.

What is Beyoncé's Act III tracklist?

Beyoncé didn't reveal the tracklists for 'Renaissance' or 'Cowboy Carter' until just days before they both dropped. As a result, it's likely that we won't get the Act III tracklist until the weeks before it comes out.

Nevertheless, if the rock theories are true, it's possible she will be covering 'Black Betty' or interpolating it in some form on the album.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with all Beyoncé Act III updates.

