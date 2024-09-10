Beyoncé Fans Slam CMAs For Not Nominating 'Cowboy Carter' In A Single Category

10 September 2024, 17:05

Beyoncé Fans Slam CMAs For Not Nominating 'Cowboy Carter' In A Single Category.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The Country Music Awards nominations have been revealed and they include stars like Post Malone but nothing for Beyoncé.

The Country Music Awards are facing backlash after failing to nominate Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' in any of the categories.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé stopped the world (world stop!...carry on) when she released her country singles 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages'. She then released 'Cowboy Carter', her first album rooted in country music, and she quickly broke a myriad of records. Beyoncé became the first Black woman to ever top the US country songs and albums charts.

Ahead of the release of the album, Beyoncé explained that she decided to make it after she "did not feel welcomed" at the Country Music Awards in 2016 where she performed her iconic country bop 'Daddy Lessons' with The Chicks. She responded by studying the Black origins of country music and creating her own take on country music.

'Cowboy Carter' is currently the best-selling and most-critically acclaimed country album of 2024. However, Beyoncé has been completely snubbed in the CMAs' 2024 nominations. Now, people are criticising the ceremony for ignoring her.

Who was nominated at the Country Music Awards?

Beyoncé announces Act II with visual teaser

While neither 'Cowboy Carter' nor Beyoncé's Number 1 song 'Texas Hold 'Em' have received any CMAs nominations, other crossover artists like Jelly Roll and Post Malone have received nods in some major categories. Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' collaborator Shaboozey is the only Black artist nominated at the ceremony.

Despite Beyoncé platforming several talented Black female country artists on 'Cowboy Carter', no Black women have been nominated at the 2024 CMAs. Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tierra Kennedy have all released great music this year that went ignored.

As for the major categories, the CMAs' 2024 nominees are:

Album of the Year
Chris Stapleton - 'Higher'
Cody Johnson - 'Leather'
Jelly Roll - 'Whitsit Chapel'
Kacey Musgraves - 'Deeper Well'
Luke Combs - 'Father & Sons'

Single of the Year
Chris Stapleton - 'White Horse'
'Cody Johnson - 'Dirt Cheap'
Lainey Wilson - 'Watermelon Moonshine'
Post Malone - 'I Had Some Help'
Shaboozey - 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'

Entertainer of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Jelly Roll

New Artist of the Year
Bailey Zimmerman
Megan Moroney
Mitchell Tenpenny
Nate Smith
Zach Top

Beyoncé performing 'Daddy Lessons' with The Chicks at The 50th Annual CMA Awards
Beyoncé performing 'Daddy Lessons' with The Chicks at The 50th Annual CMA Awards. Picture: Image Group LA/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Reacting to Beyoncé's lack of nominations on X/Twitter, a fan wrote: "No one in the history of having a #1 album AND song has been completely snubbed at an award show. IN ANY CATEGORY. The CMAs can kiss the blackest part of my ass. Beyoncé deserved better."

Another tweeted: "Both Beyoncé & Post Malone ventured into country music this year, and both earned #1 Country Songs (Beyoncé didn’t need a Morgan Wallen feature). Somehow Post Malones song received 4 nominations at the CMAs while Beyoncé’s received 0."

Someone also argued: "Beyoncé left the door wide open for them to show their racism, and they did just that."

Shaboozey also took time to shoutout Beyoncé on X/Twitter by writing: "That goes without saying. Thank you @Beyonce for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time!"

Beyoncé is yet to comment on the snub but we'll let her 'Sweet Honey Buckiin'' lyrics speak for themselves: A-O-T-Y, I ain't win / I ain't stuntin' 'bout them / Take that s--- on the chin / Come back and f--- up the pen.

