Dolly Parton Reveals How She Actually Feels About Beyoncé's 'Jolene' Cover

4 June 2024, 14:54 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 15:02

Dolly Parton Reacts To Beyoncé Changing Her 'Jolene' Lyrics
Dolly Parton Reacts To Beyoncé Changing Her 'Jolene' Lyrics. Picture: Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Images, Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Beyoncé changed the lyrics to Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' on her latest album 'Cowboy Carter'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dolly Parton has opened up about Beyoncé covering 'Jolene' and whether or not she would ever perform the song with her.

In 2022, Dolly Parton told Trevor Noah that she would love Beyoncé to cover her legendary track 'Jolene'. She said: "That would be a marvellous day in my life if she ever does do 'Jolene.'" Then in March this year, Beyoncé released her own version of 'Jolene' and she changed the perspective of the song. Instead of begging Jolene to stop going after her man, Beyoncé threatens her.

In the original, Dolly sings: Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm begging of you please don't take my man. Meanwhile, Beyoncé sings: 'Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm warnin' you, woman, find you your own man.

Beyoncé's version divided fans of the original, and now Dolly has revealed what she actually thinks of Beyoncé's rendition.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton perform 'Jolene' at the Grammys

Speaking to E! News about Beyoncé's decision to cover 'Jolene', Dolly said: "Well, I think it was very bold of her. When they said she was gonna do 'Jolene', I expected it to be my regular one but it wasn't." She then continued: 'But I love what she did to it. As a songwriter, you love what people do your songs no matter how they do them."

Dolly also laughed saying: "But she wasn't gonna go beg some other woman like I did: 'Don't steal my man'. She out here, 'B-tch, you ain't stealing my man'...I, of course would have loved to have heard how she would have done ['Jolene'] in its original way but of course, it's Beyoncé. Her life is different to mine."

Dolly then praised Beyoncé's take on country music with her album 'Cowboy Carter' by adding: "I was very proud of her album. I thought she did a great job in country music. I thought it was great and I was just happy she did 'Jolene'."

As fans will already know, Dolly actually introduces Beyoncé's 'Jolene' on 'Cowboy Carter' in a 'Dolly P' interlude.

Dolly Parton Gives Her HONEST Take on Beyoncé’s Country Album | E! News

As for whether we'll see Beyoncé and Dolly on stage together at the Grammys, Dolly said: "Why, of course I would! If I'm available that would be wonderful. I mean who wouldn't want to sing 'Jolene' with Beyoncé."

So there we have it. Beyoncé's 'Jolene' officially has the Dolly seal approval.

Read more Beyoncé news here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Halsey 'The End' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The True Meaning Behind Halsey's 'The End' Lyrics Explained

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album
JoJo Siwa Addresses Claims She Stole Her New Song 'Choose Ur Fighter' From Another Artist

JoJo Siwa Addresses Claims She Stole 'Choose Ur Fighter' After Original Song Goes Viral

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Hot On Capital

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Casa Amor and when it will start

When Is Love Island 2024's Casa Amor? Start Date & How Long It Will Last

Love Island

Get to know Love Island's Nicole Samuel

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Nicole Samuel Including Age, Job And Ex Islander Link

Love Island

Could Olivia and Louis be dating?!

Olivia Rodrigo And Louis Partridge Dating Timeline: Their 'So American' Love Story

Bill Skarsgard says "mean" Pennywise marketing stunt left him unable to sleep

It's Bill Skarsgård Says "Hateful Opinions" About His Pennywise Left Him Unable To Sleep

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Love Island 2024 kicked off on the 3rd of June 2024

What Date Does Love Island 2024 Finish Airing & How Long Is It On For?

Love Island

Unpacking the Gaga pregnancy rumours

Is Lady Gaga Really Pregnant? The Pregnancy Rumours Explained

Jess White joined the Love Island villa in 2024

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Jess White Including Age, Job And Instagram

Love Island

Joey Essex has never had trouble with the ladies

Joey Essex’s Complete Dating History From Vanessa Bauer & Lorena Medina To Now

Who is Love Island's Harriett's ex boyfriend?

Does Love Island's Harriett Blackmore Have A 'Secret Boyfriend'? Her Ex Revealed

Love Island

Love Island kicked off on the 3rd of June

Here’s Where And How To Watch Love Island 2024

Love Island

Joey Essex joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

Why Is Joey Essex Famous? Age, Height, Net Worth, Family & TV Shows

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? Every Couple Listed

Love Island

Here's when Bridgerton season 3 part 2 comes out on Netflix

When Does Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Come Out? Here's When It's Released On Netflix

TV & Film

Bridgerton season 3 trailer teases Colin and Penelope's steamy mirror scene

Bridgerton Teases Colin and Penelope's Steamy Mirror Scene In Season 3 Part 2 Trailer

TV & Film

Kemi Rodgers set to cover Sian Welby on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North and Chris Stark

Kemi Rodgers Announced As Sian Welby's Cover For Capital Breakfast This Summer

Joey Essex has joined the Love Island cast

Joey Essex Almost Unrecognisable As Love Island's First Bombshell

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Ciaran Davies joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Ciaran Davies

Love Island

Patsy Field joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Patsy Field

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch