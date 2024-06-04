Dolly Parton Reveals How She Actually Feels About Beyoncé's 'Jolene' Cover

Dolly Parton Reacts To Beyoncé Changing Her 'Jolene' Lyrics. Picture: Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Images, Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Beyoncé changed the lyrics to Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' on her latest album 'Cowboy Carter'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dolly Parton has opened up about Beyoncé covering 'Jolene' and whether or not she would ever perform the song with her.

In 2022, Dolly Parton told Trevor Noah that she would love Beyoncé to cover her legendary track 'Jolene'. She said: "That would be a marvellous day in my life if she ever does do 'Jolene.'" Then in March this year, Beyoncé released her own version of 'Jolene' and she changed the perspective of the song. Instead of begging Jolene to stop going after her man, Beyoncé threatens her.

In the original, Dolly sings: Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm begging of you please don't take my man. Meanwhile, Beyoncé sings: 'Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm warnin' you, woman, find you your own man.

Beyoncé's version divided fans of the original, and now Dolly has revealed what she actually thinks of Beyoncé's rendition.

Read more: Beyoncé Shows Fans Her Real Hair In Cécred Video Following Wig Speculation

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton perform 'Jolene' at the Grammys

Speaking to E! News about Beyoncé's decision to cover 'Jolene', Dolly said: "Well, I think it was very bold of her. When they said she was gonna do 'Jolene', I expected it to be my regular one but it wasn't." She then continued: 'But I love what she did to it. As a songwriter, you love what people do your songs no matter how they do them."

Dolly also laughed saying: "But she wasn't gonna go beg some other woman like I did: 'Don't steal my man'. She out here, 'B-tch, you ain't stealing my man'...I, of course would have loved to have heard how she would have done ['Jolene'] in its original way but of course, it's Beyoncé. Her life is different to mine."

Dolly then praised Beyoncé's take on country music with her album 'Cowboy Carter' by adding: "I was very proud of her album. I thought she did a great job in country music. I thought it was great and I was just happy she did 'Jolene'."

As fans will already know, Dolly actually introduces Beyoncé's 'Jolene' on 'Cowboy Carter' in a 'Dolly P' interlude.

Dolly Parton Gives Her HONEST Take on Beyoncé’s Country Album | E! News

As for whether we'll see Beyoncé and Dolly on stage together at the Grammys, Dolly said: "Why, of course I would! If I'm available that would be wonderful. I mean who wouldn't want to sing 'Jolene' with Beyoncé."

So there we have it. Beyoncé's 'Jolene' officially has the Dolly seal approval.

Read more Beyoncé news here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.