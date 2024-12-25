Beyoncé's 16 Carriages lyrics: The meaning and career references explained

The personal meaning behind Beyoncé's 16 Carriages lyrics explained

By Sam Prance

In '16 Carriages', Beyoncé opens up about her life story and the affect working as a child had on her.

Beyoncé has stopped the world again. What are her '16 Carriages' lyrics about though, and how do they relate to her life?

With Cowboy Carter now out in the world, fans all over the globe are diving into her latest, immersive listening experience. Back in February 2024, Beyoncé broke the internet after announcing new music in an advert for Verizon at the Super Bowl. She then dropped two exquisite country songs: 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages'.

'Texas Hold 'Em' is a gorgeous country jam made for a hoedown. Meanwhile, '16 Carriages' is a stirring country ballad in which Beyoncé opens up about her childhood and the sacrifices she made for her career.

What do all of the references mean though? Below is a full breakdown of Beyoncé's '16 Carriages' lyrics and what they mean.

What does '16 Carriages' mean?

The phrase '16 Carriages' seems to be a double entendre in reference to Beyoncé's life. Literally, the phrase appears to mean tour trucks and how they're a physical representation of Beyoncé's dreams. Metaphorically, it could be a spin on '16 Candles' and refer to Beyoncé turning 16 and how her life changed at that age.

In the song, Beyoncé sings frankly about her life experience. In the first verse, she reflects on Destiny's Child debuting when she was just 15 and how she had to grow up quickly. She sings: "At fifteen, the innocence was gone astray / Had to leave my home at an early age / I saw Mama prayin', I saw Daddy grind / All my tender problems, had to leave behind."

Beyoncé then alludes to tour life with Destiny's Child. She sings: "It's been umpteen summers, and I'm not in my bed / On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band / Goin' so hard, gotta choose myself / Undеrpaid and overwhelmed / I might cook, clеan, but still won't fold / Still workin' on my life, you know / Only God knows, only God knows."

She then flips it later in the song and sings about recent tour life and the affect that it has on her and her family. She sings: "It's been thirty-eight summers, and I'm not in my bed / On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band / Goin' so hard, now I miss my kids / Overworked and overwhelmed."

Beyoncé gets even more candid on the bridge by singing about supporting her family and alluding to her dad's infidelity. She sings: "At fifteen, the innocence was gone astray / Had to take care of home at an early age / I saw Mama cryin', I saw Daddy lyin' / Had to sacrifice and leave my fears behind / The legacy, if it's the last thing I do."

Based on the lyrics, it appears that Beyoncé recorded the song when she was 38 years old in 2019. She co-wrote the song with Atia Boggs, Raphael Sadiqq and Dave Hamelin.

Beyoncé - '16 Carriages' lyrics

CHORUS

Sixteen carriages drivin' away

While I watch them ride with my dreams away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight

Sixteen carriages drivin' away

While I watch them ride with my dreams away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight

VERSE 1

At fifteen, the innocence was gone astray

Had to leave my home at an early age

I saw Mama prayin', I saw Daddy grind

All my tender problems, had to leave behind

PRE-CHORUS

It's been umpteen summers, and I'm not in my bed

On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band

Goin' so hard, gotta choose myself

Undеrpaid and overwhelmed

I might cook, clеan, but still won't fold

Still workin' on my life, you know

Only God knows, only God knows

Only God knows

CHORUS

Sixteen carriages drivin' away

While I watch them ride with my fears away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight

Sixteen carriages drivin' away

While I watch them ride with my fears away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight

VERSE 2

Sixteen dollars, workin' all day

Ain't got time to waste, I got art to make

I got love to create on this holy night

They won't dim my light, all these years I fight

PRE-CHORUS

It's been thirty-eight summers, and I'm not in my bed

On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band

Goin' so hard, now I miss my kids

Overworked and overwhelmed

I might cook, clean, but still won't fold

Still workin' on my life, you know

Only God knows, only God knows

Only God knows

CHORUS

Sixteen carriages driving away

While I watch them ride with my fears away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight

Sixteen carriages driving away

While I watch them ride with my fears away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all these tears I fight

INTERLUDE

Oh, oh

Oh

BRIDGE

At fifteen, the innocence was gone astray

Had to take care of home at an early age

I saw Mama cryin', I saw Daddy lyin'

Had to sacrifice and leave my fears behind

The legacy, if it's the last thing I do

You'll remember me 'cause we got somethin' to prove

In your memory, on a highway to truth

Still see your faces when you close your eyes

OUTRO

Sixteen carriages drivin' away

While I watch them ride with my dreams away

