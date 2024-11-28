Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and NFL rumours

By Sam Prance

Is Beyoncé going on tour in 2025? Here's what we know about a Cowboy Carter tour, a potential Sphere residency and what's to come after Beyoncé's Christmas day halftime show.

This is what I wanna see! Following the international success of 'Texas Hold 'Em', the demand for Beyoncé to do a real life boogie and a real life hoedown is higher than ever. Is an official Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour happening though?

As soon as Beyoncé released 'Cowboy Carter', fans have been gagging at the thought of seeing her bring the project to life live. However, since the project came out in March, Beyoncé has refrained from promoting the album in any major way. Until, now that is.

On 25 December, Beyoncé will headline the halftime show between the Ravens and the Texans on Netflix. According to the press release, Beyoncé will also be performing songs from 'Cowboy Carter' for the first time, sparking tour rumours.

Is Beyoncé going on a Cowboy Carter Tour though? And, if so, what are the tour dates, locations, ticket prices and presale codes? Here's everything we know about a Cowboy Carter Tour and how to get tickets so far.

Is Beyoncé going on tour in 2025?

Beyoncé announces Act II with visual teaser

Will there be a Cowboy Carter Tour?

As it stands, Beyoncé is yet to confirm whether or not there will be a Cowboy Carter tour. To date, Beyoncé has done tours, live shows and/or residencies for all her studio albums as well as two joint tours with her husband JAY-Z. With that in mind, it's likely that she has some sort of live show, residency or experience in mind for Cowboy Carter.

On 27 November, Hits Daily Double reported that Beyoncé is planning to announce a world tour with her Christmas halftime show. They wrote: "Word is that Beyoncé is starting to promote her upcoming tour, which should be enormous, beginning with a halftime performance during the NFL’s Ravens-Texans Christmas game."

However, Beyoncé's publicist Yvette Noel-Schure has since denied this claim. On X / Twitter, she wrote: "Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is news, you will hear it directly from the source, first."

Whether or not, they're simply trying to keep things under wraps is yet to be seen.

Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is news, you will hear it directly from the source, first. — Yvette Noel-Schure (@yns1118) November 27, 2024

Is Beyoncé doing a Sphere residency?

One rumour at the start of the year was that Beyoncé was planning a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Ahead of Beyoncé announcing Act II at the Super Bowl, there was speculation that she was going to announce a run of shows at the Sphere. The Sphere is an immersive video and audio venue that opened in 2023 with U2 performing.

This didn't materialise but the Sphere did feature in Beyoncé's Verizon commercial. In the advert, Beyoncé tries to break the internet in multiple wild and hilarious ways and one of the gags involves Beyoncé joking about doing a residency on the Sphere. Interesting!

The New York Post later reported that Beyoncé and the Sphere were unable to reach an agreement but is it now possible that they've planned something to announce after Beyoncé's Christmas halftime show?

“I’M THE SPHERE” WAS THIS A CONFIRMATION BEYONCÉ😭😭😭??? pic.twitter.com/oxBjyDzFdY — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 12, 2024

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

If Beyoncé does do a Cowboy Carter Tour or residency, there will likely be a presale. Similar to the Renaissance World Tour, she will probably have a Citi Verified Fan Presale in the US and an O2 Priority Presale in the UK.

There may also be separate Live Nation and fan presales. Whatever happens, it would be wise to sign up to Beyoncé's mailing list to get any presale information as soon as it becomes available.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Prices for a Cowboy Carter Tour will likely depend on what kind of venues Beyoncé ends up performing in. Tickets for the Renaissance World Tour ranged between £56 and £199 for seated and standing tickets. However, there were VIP packages that ranged between £178 and £2400.

If Beyoncé does a Sphere residency, there's a chance that tickets will be more expensive. Las Vegas shows tend to cost more to see than traditional tours based on venue capacity.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Cowboy Carter Tour dates: When is Beyoncé going on tour in 2025?

Again, there's no news yet on whether Beyoncé is touring this year so no dates are currently available. If Beyoncé does a Sphere residency, the venue is currently booked out until April 12th 2025.

The Renaissance World Tour started a full nine months after Renaissance came out so it's possible that Beyoncé didn't want to tour the project until fans had a chance to live with it first.

It's also possible that Beyoncé is waiting to drop her highly-anticipated Act III project before touring with a

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour locations: What cities will Beyoncé play in?

While the Cowboy Carter experience may be a residency in Las Vegas, it's possible that she could still take the show on the road afterwards. Whatever happens, next time Beyoncé does do a world tour, it seems likely that she will be keen to play in places that weren't part of the Renaissance World Tour.

With this in mind, South America, Australia, Asia and Africa could all have stops on Beyoncé's next tour as well as Europe and North America.

Cowboy Carter Tour dates: When is Beyoncé going on tour in 2024? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

This all depends on what format the Cowboy Carter live experience takes and, whether or not it incorporates Act III but our bet is that Beyoncé will be keen to sing all her country leaning songs on this tour. Taking this into consideration, 'Daddy Lessons', 'Irreplaceable' and 'All Night' could all feature.

Beyoncé performed Renaissance in full on the Renaissance World Tour so it's also possible that every song on Cowboy Carter will be part of the setlist too.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

