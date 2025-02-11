How much are Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets? All the prices revealed

By Sam Prance

Beyoncé fans are disappointed over how expensive Cowboy Carter tour ticket prices are in the BeyHive presale.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour presales have officially kicked off but fans are disappointed over how much they cost.

There's no denying that Beyoncé is one of the greatest live acts of all time. Over the course of her career to date, she has continually raised the bar as a performer. From the I Am... World Tour to Beychella, no one can put on a show like Queen B and her Renaissance World Tour made music history as one of the highest grossing concerts of all time.

As a result, it's no surprise that fans are desperate to see Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour. How much are the tickets though? Here's why people are complaining over the price of tickets to Beyoncé's highly anticipated 2025 tour.

How much are Beyoncé tickets?

How much are Cowboy Carter Tour tickets?

Prices for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London range between £71.60 to £950 in the UK depending on where you sit or stand in the venue. There are also four VIP tour packages that cost between £357.10 and £858.10 if you want to be up close to Beyoncé.

As for the US, tickets cost between $76 and $4000 depending on packages.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour ticket prices

Seating - £71.60-£950

- £71.60-£950 General Admission South Standing - £224.85

- £224.85 General Admission East Standing - £224.85

- £224.85 General Admission West Standing - £224.85

- £224.85 Real Live Boogie - £357.10 ($1507.00-$2958.25)

- £357.10 ($1507.00-$2958.25) Club Ho Down - £486.10 ($732.00-$972.00)

- £486.10 ($732.00-$972.00) Buckin' Honey Pit - £858.10 ($1507.00)

- £858.10 ($1507.00) Sweet Honey Pit - £858.10 ($1507.00)

However, in the first fan BeyHive presale, fans have noticed that prices vary hugely with some seats costing as high as £639.40 and some seats in the gods costing as much as £159.85. Standing tickets being £224.85 is also a lot more than Beyoncé's Paris dates where General Admission standing is €107 per ticket.

Reacting on social media, one fan tweeted: "just last years renaissance prices for beyoncé compared to cc… truly gutted and also disappointing at how inaccessible concert tickets become every year [sic]." In comparison, tickets to Beyoncé's last tour were just £106.80 for General Admission instead of £224.85.

Another wrote: "Beyoncé you must be pranking the world with these ticket prices, what the heck."

just last years renaissance prices for beyoncé compared to cc… truly gutted and also disappointing at how inaccessible concert tickets become every year pic.twitter.com/2rhCDEVbSv — diya (@watchwithdiya) February 11, 2025

Beyoncé you must be pranking the world with these ticket prices, what the heck. — AT (@_annatx) February 11, 2025

…. uhhh Beyoncé? £71.60 to £950 and this doesn’t include VIP? are we broke?

pic.twitter.com/b0rfQ5AtWV — кυ∂zι (@kvdzii) February 11, 2025

US, be prepared to pay double what you paid for the Renaissance Tour. UK prices were 2X of what they were last time. #Beyoncé is getting her coins for her #CowboyCarterTour Presale code needed as soon as you get through the queue. #Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/lTZWYrAokz — Andrea C (@Auntie__Diaries) February 11, 2025

How much were Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour tickets?

In some cases, tickets for Beyoncé's previous tour were close to half the cost of Cowboy Carter tickets.

Seated - £56.25 to £199

- £56.25 to £199 Standing - £106.80

- £106.80 Gold Circle - £177.50

- £177.50 Club Renaissance Experience - £372

- £372 BeyHive VIP Package - £769

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if any cheaper Cowboy Carter tickets become available.

