How much are Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets? All the prices revealed

11 February 2025, 16:55 | Updated: 11 February 2025, 17:27

How much are Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets? All the prices revealed
How much are Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets? All the prices revealed. Picture: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal, Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Beyoncé fans are disappointed over how expensive Cowboy Carter tour ticket prices are in the BeyHive presale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour presales have officially kicked off but fans are disappointed over how much they cost.

There's no denying that Beyoncé is one of the greatest live acts of all time. Over the course of her career to date, she has continually raised the bar as a performer. From the I Am... World Tour to Beychella, no one can put on a show like Queen B and her Renaissance World Tour made music history as one of the highest grossing concerts of all time.

As a result, it's no surprise that fans are desperate to see Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour. How much are the tickets though? Here's why people are complaining over the price of tickets to Beyoncé's highly anticipated 2025 tour.

How much are Beyoncé tickets?

Beyonce lands best country album Grammy award for Cowboy Carter

How much are Cowboy Carter Tour tickets?

Prices for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London range between £71.60 to £950 in the UK depending on where you sit or stand in the venue. There are also four VIP tour packages that cost between £357.10 and £858.10 if you want to be up close to Beyoncé.

As for the US, tickets cost between $76 and $4000 depending on packages.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour ticket prices

  • Seating - £71.60-£950
  • General Admission South Standing - £224.85
  • General Admission East Standing - £224.85
  • General Admission West Standing - £224.85
  • Real Live Boogie - £357.10 ($1507.00-$2958.25)
  • Club Ho Down - £486.10 ($732.00-$972.00)
  • Buckin' Honey Pit - £858.10 ($1507.00)
  • Sweet Honey Pit - £858.10 ($1507.00)

However, in the first fan BeyHive presale, fans have noticed that prices vary hugely with some seats costing as high as £639.40 and some seats in the gods costing as much as £159.85. Standing tickets being £224.85 is also a lot more than Beyoncé's Paris dates where General Admission standing is €107 per ticket.

Reacting on social media, one fan tweeted: "just last years renaissance prices for beyoncé compared to cc… truly gutted and also disappointing at how inaccessible concert tickets become every year [sic]." In comparison, tickets to Beyoncé's last tour were just £106.80 for General Admission instead of £224.85.

Another wrote: "Beyoncé you must be pranking the world with these ticket prices, what the heck."

How much were Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour tickets?

In some cases, tickets for Beyoncé's previous tour were close to half the cost of Cowboy Carter tickets.

  • Seated - £56.25 to £199
  • Standing - £106.80
  • Gold Circle - £177.50
  • Club Renaissance Experience - £372
  • BeyHive VIP Package - £769

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if any cheaper Cowboy Carter tickets become available.

Read more Beyoncé news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Who will play Super Bowl halftime show 2026? All the rumours and names so far

Super Bowl 2026 halftime show predictions from Taylor Swift to Post Malone

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Kendrick Lamar & SZA 'luther' lyrics meaning explained

What are Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'luther' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Bad Bunny 'DtMF' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'DtMF' mean? Bad Bunny's emotional 'DtMF' lyrics translated into English

Chappell Roan 'Pink Pony Club' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan explains emotional meaning behind her 'Pink Pony Club' lyrics

Hot On Capital

Love Island: All Stars is dropping Casa Amor for the new series

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars has been taking over our TV screens this 2025

When is the Love Island All Stars 2025 final?

TV & Film

Every Love Island bombshell who quit All Stars before the villa

Every Love Island bombshell who quit All Stars before entering the villa

Love Island

Love Island fans shocked by Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's history

How do Love Island's Luca and Harriett know each other? Their friendship explained

Love Island

Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025? Every islander that's left so far

Love Island

What happened between Love Island's Grace Jackson and Omar Nyame?

What happened between Love Island's Grace Jackson and Omar Nyame? Their history explained

Love Island

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

TV & Film

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who is playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

TV & Film

Love Island's Jess White claps back at hate for teasing bombshell entrance

Love Island's Jess White claps back at hate for teasing bombshell entrance

Love Island

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far
All the best Super Bowl halftime memes with Kendrick Lamar and his Drake diss

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl memes go viral thanks to his Drake diss

Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce's heartbreaking reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl

When can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

TV & Film

Super Bowl 2025 score predicted by Tate McRae in resurfaced video

Super Bowl 2025 score correctly predicted by Tate McRae in surprising resurfaced video

Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl loss

Heartbroken Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl loss

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl win?

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift's hilarious reaction to being booed at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift's hilarious reaction to being booed at the Super Bowl goes viral

Taylor Swift attends the Super Bowl 2025 to support boyfriend Travis Kelce

A closer look at Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 2025 outfit

How much did Kendrick Lamar get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

How much was Kendrick Lamar paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Who performed with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Who is performing with Kendrick Lamar? All the Super Bowl halftime guests

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch