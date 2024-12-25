Beyoncé Halftime show: Here's what time Beyoncé's performance starts tonight on Netflix

What time does Beyonce's NFL halftime show start on Netflix? Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Beyoncé's NFL halftime performance will begin around 6PM ET/3PM PT on December 25th during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game on Netflix. Here's what time it starts in your country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cowboy Carter, it's time to strike a match and light up this NFL halftime show! Beyoncé is set to perform live during the Christmas Day NFL game on Netflix, but what time does her performance actually start? Here's everything you need to know...

For the first time, Netflix will air two NFL games on Christmas Day. If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift, you might wanna tune in to the first game with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

But if you're hoping to witness yet another show-stopping, spectacular Beyoncé Halftime show then the second game featuring Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans is the game you'll need to be watching.

The halftime show will mark Beyoncé's first live performances of songs from her latest critically acclaimed album, Cowboy Carter. No setlist has been revealed just yet, but fans could hope to see Bey perform the likes of 'Texas Hold 'Em', 'Bodyguard' and 'YA YA'.

What time does Beyoncé perform tonight on Netflix?

Beyonce's NFL halftime show will start around 6PM ET on Netflix on December 25th. Picture: Netflix

When does Beyoncé's Halftime performance start tonight?

Beyoncé is set to perform at halftime during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game on Christmas Day (December 25th).

The game will kick off at 4:30PM ET/1:30PM PT, and halftime is expected to be around 5:30-6PM ET/2:30-3PM PT. For those watching in the UK, kick-off is at 9:30PM GMT with the halftime show expected around 10:30PM-11:00PM GMT.

If you're not an NFL fan but have tuned into the Super Bowl previously, you'll know there's no set time for the halftime show. A football game consists of four 15-minute quarters but with play stopping and starting, each quarter can go on for longer than 15 minutes.

Here's what time Beyoncé's NFL halftime show starts:

The list below is the estimated time for Beyoncé's halftime performance. We will update this list during the game so bookmark this page and check back for more accurate timings.

United States (PT) - 3:00 PM

United States (ET) - 6:00 PM

Canada - 6:00 PM (Toronto), 3:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 8:00 PM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 11:00 PM

Europe (CET) - 00:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 01:00 AM (Thursday 26th)

India (New Delhi) - 04:30 AM (Thursday 26th)

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 06:00 AM (Thursday 26th)

Philippines (Manila) - 07:00 AM (Thursday 26th)

Hong Kong - 07:00 AM (Thursday 26th)

Singapore - 07:00 AM (Thursday 26th)

Australia - 07:00 AM (Perth), 10:00 AM (Sydney) (Thursday 26th)

Japan (Tokyo) - 08:00 AM (Thursday 26th)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 12:00 PM (Thursday 26th)

Find even more time zones here (based on Pacific Time).

How long will Beyoncé's NFL halftime performance be?

Multiple unconfirmed reports about the length of Beyoncé's halftime show have circulated over the past two weeks and there is still no clear answer on exactly how long the performance will be.

We do know that it will not be 20 minutes as Beyoncé's publicist Yvette Noel-Schure has already shut down that rumour.

Latest reports suggest it will be 9 minutes long, with others speculating it could stretch to 12-13 minutes which is the typical length for an NFL halftime.

Beyoncé's 2013 Super Bowl halftime show lasted around 12 minutes and included 9 songs, with a special appearance from Destiny's Child's Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

What songs will Beyoncé perform during the NFL halftime show on Netflix?

As always with Beyoncé, details about her setlist have been kept underwraps with zero leaks making their way onto social media. However, we do know that it's gonna be a big Cowboy Carter-centric celebration.

Promotion for Beyoncé's halftime show (which will take place in her hometown of Houston, Texas) has focused heavily on the Cowboy Carter aesthetic with Bey dubbing the show 'A Cowboy Carter Christmas' on Instagram.

Of course, her chart-topping smash 'Texas Hold 'Em' will no doubt be a key part of the performance. 'Bodyguard' and 'YA YA', which was used to introduce Team USA at the Olympics earlier this year, have also been tipped to be on the setlist.

Beyoncé will perform Cowboy Carter songs live for the first time during her NFL halftime show. Picture: Getty

Will Beyoncé have any special guests for the halftime show?

Netflix has teased that some special guests will join Beyoncé on stage in Houston during her halftime show – but we don't know who just yet.

Cowboy Carter features a whole host of incredible collaborators including country legends Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Linda Martell, rising country stars Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts, and superstars Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

We'll have to wait and see what surprises Beyoncé has got up her sleeve...

Where can you watch Beyoncé's Halftime show?

Netflix will be broadcasting the Ravens vs. Texans game live on the streaming platform. If you have a Netflix subscription, the game will be free to watch.

Beyoncé's halftime show will also be included in the broadcast, so even if you just want to tune in to see her perform, you can do so on your Netflix subscription.

The game will also be broadcast on TV locally for both home and away teams, and it will also be available to stream on mobile with an NFL+ subscription, available through the NFL mobile app.

Per Netflix's agreement with the NFL, the Ravens vs. Texans game will expire three hours after the live event ends. Beyoncé's performance will only be available to rewatch within those three hours before it is removed from Netflix.

Read more about Beyoncé here:

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.