JoJo Siwa breaks silence on Kath Ebbs split following Celebrity Big Brother

Following backlash, JoJo Siwa has spoken out on her split from Kath Ebbs and the future of her relationship with Chris Hughes.

After coming third on Celebrity Big Brother 2025, JoJo Siwa called an abrupt ending on her relationship with Australian star Kath Ebbs.

While JoJo was in the CBB house, her gender identity, sexuality and relationships became a large talking point among housemates and viewers. As fans of the show began questioning whether her bond with Love Island's Chris Hughes was more than platonic, her relationship with Kath was thrown into question.

Then, the morning after the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party, Kath revealed JoJo wasted no time and had split with them the night before. Kath expressed feeling embarrassed and suggested they had been "loved bombed" by JoJo prior to her CBB stint.

Now, JoJo has defended why she split with Kath during the party and not at a later date.

Why did JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs split?

Kath Ebbs reveals JoJo Siwa ended their relationship

Speaking on This Morning (Monday 28th April), JoJo explained why she felt she wanted to make changes to her life once she left the Big Brother house.

She said: "Honestly on day three, I sat with myself, I was in my own thoughts away from everyone that I know. Away from outside opinions, away from everything and I really realised things that I was okay with in my life that I should never have been okay with.

"There were countless things that I was like, 'that is not something I should be okay with and I'm not happy'. And I knew as soon as I came out I wanted to fix things in my life and make the changes in my life."

JoJo was quick to make those changes as when Kath revealed their breakup she explained: "Before I could even get to the hotel, I went to the after party with my now-ex - crazy thing to say - and was dumped in the party.

"I was told that there are confused feelings there, do with that what you will, and they had realised in the house that I was not the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable [with]."

JoJo and Chris in bed on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

While JoJo has gained a huge UK fanbase since her time on the reality TV show, many have criticised the way she dumped Kath. When asked why she made the decision so quickly, JoJo said: "I'll be honest, that was not a plan, not an intention, that was not supposed to happen like that.

"Initially I was told the wrap party was something that they didn't want to attend and then about an hour into the wrap party they decided they wanted to, and so I was genuinely just going to have a conversation before and then one thing led to another."

She continued: "They straight up asked me if I was happy and I said no, and one thing led to another and that conversation did take place there."

kath deserves so much better as if jojo hasn’t humiliated her enough by her actions in house with a certain person to then be dumped face to face having made that journey to support her now ex partner and talk things out in a mature way like she deserves better. — ٰٰ (@woahkana) April 26, 2025

JoJo should be ashamed of herself. The way she's acted with Chris over the last 3 weeks - knowing she has a partner on the outside - all played out on TV, humiliating her partner. And to then dump her within minutes... yes "things happen" sometimes, but this isn't a good look. — Official Weather UK ☀️ (@Official_WXUK) April 26, 2025

It has been broad speculation among fans of CBB that JoJo's close relationship with Chris was the catalyst to end her relationship with Kath.

Speaking on This Morning, Chris described him and JoJo as 'soulmates', saying: "I think you can have like a soulmate friendship, I think that's a thing.

"To me it's not like the standard friendship you have with friends, but it's still a friendship - we are friends."

When JoJo was asked if she'd like her relationship with Chris to be romantic, she said: "Look, he is a great guy, it is platonic, we had a lot of fun together.

"Life is life and I don't know any future of anything but I am really grateful for our dynamic and the bond that we have. And whatever life does, life will do."

JoJo Siwa places third in CBB

