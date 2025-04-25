You season 5 bosses reveal scrapped storyline for Jenna Ortega's Ellie

25 April 2025, 19:46

Jenna Ortega's scrapped You season 5 storyline has been revealed
Jenna Ortega's scrapped You season 5 storyline has been revealed. Picture: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Jenna Ortega was supposed to return in You season 4 and You season 5 – but Wednesday filming got in the way.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You season 5 leaves one loose end from Joe Goldberg's past that just couldn't be tied... Jenna Ortega's Ellie Alves.

Jenna's Ellie was last seen in season 2 and was last spoken about in season 3, when Joe reveals that she's now living in Florida and he's still sending her money. Fans have been desperate to see her return but unfortunately, Jenna doesn't make an appearance in the final season of the Netflix series.

That doesn't mean the people in charge didn't try to get her back... several times. She was originally supposed to be in You season 4 but in the end, Jenna couldn't make it work as filming was happening at the same time as Wednesday season 2.

But now that You season 5 is finally here, showrunners Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo have shared exactly what they had planned for Jenna's Ellie in the final season.

Jenna Ortega's Ellie hasn't been seen since season 2 – but Joe kept in touch with her
Jenna Ortega's Ellie hasn't been seen since season 2 – but Joe kept in touch with her. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Business Insider, Foley and Lo revealed that if Jenna was able to take part in the season, they had intended for Ellie serve as a benefactor to internet sleuths Dominique and Phoenix.

Dominique and Phoenix, along with Clayton, ended up joining forces with Bronte to identify Beck's real killer. They were also the duo who manages to catch Joe in the act on a livestream, effectively starting his downfall.

"That was a thought that I'm sure when we were putting things together, we felt like maybe we could make this work, and we just simply couldn't," Foley told the outlet.

However, Lo admits that if Ellie did return, there's a possibility she may have actually ended up sympathising with Joe.

"You could make an argument for pro-Joe because he was there for her during a very difficult time in her life," Lo said. "But you could also say, I think Ellie's very smart and she probably knows that he had something to do with her sister's death, even though it was Love. So she could have turned against him as well."

You season 5 would have been Ellie involved in Dominique and Phoenix's storyline
You season 5 would have been Ellie involved in Dominique and Phoenix's storyline. Picture: Netflix

Ultimately, the show decides to completely omit Ellie from the final season. She doesn't pop up as one of the people from his past who speak out on social media and she isn't mentioned by Joe, either.

Despite that, there's probably no doubt that she'll have heard all about Joe's demise so maybe it's for the best that she wasn't part of the team that took him down. She's minding her business and staying in her lane! Amen!

Read more about You here:

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Complete list of his murders

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Full list of Joe's murders in You

Here's what happens to every character at the end of You season 5

You season 5 ending: Here's what happens to every character

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey was "fixated" on looking more like Ellie in season 2 following brutal criticism

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey was "fixated" on looking more like Ellie in season 2 after age criticism
Who is Bronte in You season 5? Madeline Brewer didn't know about big twist until she read the script

Who is Bronte in You season 5? Her true identity and big twist explained

Does Joe Goldberg die or get caught in You season 5? Ending explained

Does Joe Goldberg die or get caught? You season 5 ending explained

JoJo Siwa 'worried' about partner Kath Ebbs after 'blunt' 4-word message in letter from home

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo Siwa 'worried' over partner Kath Ebbs' 'blunt' 4-word message

All the details on the $400 perfume Dave bought for Jamie on MAFS UK

What perfume did Dave buy Jamie on MAFS Australia? $400 Maison Crivelli gift revealed

Is Jenna Ortega in You season 5? Here's what happened to Ellie

Is Jenna Ortega in You season 5? Ellie's fate revealed

You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

Does Love Quinn appear in You season 5?

Is Love Quinn alive in You season 5?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits