How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Every week Capital Buzz will update our playlist to include all the trending tracks and future hits you need to hear.

Love hearing new music before everyone else but can't find the right playlist to listen to? We've got you covered.

Capital Buzz's new Capital Buzz playlist on Global Player is a new live playlist that features all the most exciting songs in music so you can listen to them as soon as they're taking off. From trending tracks to future hits, album deep cuts to alt gems, this is a space for all the freshest voices in pop music and beyond.

Think Chappell Roan! Think FKA twigs! Think ILLIT! Capital Buzz is the place for all the artists at the forefront of the music industry right now.

Scroll down to find out how to listen to Capital Buzz and what songs have just been added to the Capital Buzz playlist.

How can I listen to Capital Buzz?

How to listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player

To listen to the Capital Buzz playlist, all you have to do is download the Global Player app, set up a free account if you don't have one already and then search 'Capital Buzz'. Alternatively, you can simply click the image above. You can also listen to Capital Buzz directly on Global Player's web page.

How to listen to Capital Buzz on smart speakers

You can listen to the Capital Buzz playlist directly on all major smart speakers including Alexa, Google Home and Siri. Simply use the relevant demand for each device and say "Play Capital Buzz". As for Sonos, just make sure you have Global Player as a music source in your Sonos App.

What songs are on the Capital Buzz playlist this week?

Amaarae - 'Sociopathic Dance Queen'

Addison Rae - 'Diet Pepsi'

beabadoobee - 'Ever Seen'

Beyoncé - 'BODYGUARD'

Billie Eilish - 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER'

Chappell Roan - 'Naked In Manhattan'

Charli xcx - 'Girl, so confusing featuring Lorde'

Chloe Qisha - 'I Lied, I'm Sorry'

Clairo - 'Juna'

FKA twigs - 'Eusexua'

Gracie Abrams - 'Close To You'

Halsey - 'Ego'

ILLIT - 'Magnetic'

JADE - 'Midnight Cowboy'

Jae Stephens - 'Body Favors'

KATSEYE - 'Touch'

Kesha - 'JOYRIDE'

LE SSERAFIM - 'CRAZY (feat. PinkPantheress)'

LISA - 'New Woman (feat. ROSALÍA)'

Lola Young - 'Messy'

Madison Beer - '15 MINUTES'

Magdalena Bay - 'Image'

Megan Thee Stallion - 'Yamushi (feat. Yuki Chiba)'

METTE - 'BET'

Omar Apollo - 'Spite'

Peach PRC - 'Time Of My Life'

Quavo & Lana Del Rey - 'Tough'

Rachel Chinouriri - 'All I Ever Asked'

Reneé Rapp - 'Pretty Girls'

Rose Gray - 'Free'

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Juno'

Slayyyter - 'Girl Like Me'

SOPHIE - 'Reason Why (feat. Kim Petras & BC Kingdom)'

SZA - 'Saturn'

Tate McRae - 'It's ok I'm ok'

Taylor Swift - 'Guilty as Sin?'

Tinashe - 'Nasty'

Troye Sivan - 'What's The Time Where You Are?'

TYLA, Gunna & Skillibeng - 'Jump'

Victoria Monét - 'Alright'

Bookmark this page or visit the official Capital Buzz webpage to see what new songs make the playlist!