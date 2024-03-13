The Meaning Behind Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Album Title

Beyoncé has dropped the name of her new upcoming album. But what does ‘Cowboy Carter’ mean? Why did she call her album that?

Beyoncé has officially revealed the name of her upcoming album, which is set to release on the 29th March.

‘Cowboy Carter’ is Act II of the three-part album series that Beyoncé announced back when ‘Renaissance’ was released in 2022. Whilst a few fans have shared their discontent online at the new title, labelling it ‘basic,’ the name may have a deeper meaning than these listeners realise.

Beyoncé's entire brand has been about black excellence as she empowers and educates people about the history and plight of African American people. So it's fair to assume that we should expect these sorts of themes in her upcoming album.

So what is the meaning behind ‘Cowboy Carter’ and what is the link to Beyoncé’s music? Here’s what we know.

‘Cowboy Carter’ is Act II of the three-part album series
‘Cowboy Carter’ is Act II of the three-part album series. Picture: Getty

At first glance, the name “Cowboy Carter” seemed to be in reference to Beyoncé’s married name.

After marrying Jay Z in 2008, she changed her name to the hyphenated Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and she’s used this name in this fashion before.

In 2013 her tour was called the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour and at the start of her song ‘Partition’, you can hear Beyoncé telling a crowd, “Let me hear you say, “Hey, Miss Carter.”

This may be what fans have been referring to as ‘basic’ from Beyoncé, perhaps they were hoping for something a little fresher.

However, after some digging, it appears that maybe there’s a deeper meaning to her choices.

Beyoncé's entire brand is about black excellence
Beyoncé's entire brand is about black excellence. Picture: Getty

The Carter Family were a traditional American country and folk music group active between 1927 to 1956. The white American family have since been dubbed “The First Family of Country Music” and were incredibly popular during their time.

Their fresh take on country music popularised it at the time and more specifically, a woman named Maybelle Carter created a signature strumming technique now called The Carter Scratch. This sound soon became a staple in a lot of country music songs at the time.

However apparently, Maybelle didn’t come up with this technique herself. The woman found herself crossing paths with Lesley Riddle, a talented black man who had developed the same guitar scratching technique and it’s allegedly through him that Maybelle found her signature sound.

The Carter Family were a traditional American country and folk music group
The Carter Family were a traditional American country and folk music group. Picture: Getty

Lesley went on to work alongside the Carter family, helping them discover and cover local songs. Unfortunately, this often involved taking songs from black families in black neighbourhoods and capitalising on them with no share given to the original creators.

The Carter family owed a lot of their success to Lesley Riddle and the Black and Mexican community and this was not an uncommon story during the time country music began to explode in America.

TikTok user and Beyoncé fan @beysus.christ published an in-depth TikTok explaining how this history might have influenced Beyoncé’s decision when it came to naming her album.

The video creator used this history to make an educated guess on what she believes ‘Cowboy Carter’ will be about, “I think that act 2 is going to be a lot of reclaiming where country music came from,” she says in the video.

This sounds accurate and definitely in line with Beyoncé’s brand and what she’s about.

‘Renaissance’ being the first installment of this series, represented the Black queer community with club and house music. The title was an ode to The Harlem Renaissance which was specifically the cultural revival of African American creative excellence in the 1920s.

