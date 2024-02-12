Beyoncé Announces Act II Album – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

12 February 2024, 10:48 | Updated: 12 February 2024, 14:21

Beyoncé is releasing a country album in 2024
Beyoncé is releasing a country album in 2024. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Beyoncé confirmed during the 2024 Super Bowl a follow-up to her ‘Renaissance’ album is coming out in March. What’s on the track list and what’s the release date?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyoncé is joining the long list of artists releasing new music in 2024 (we’re talking about you Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish) after confirming during the Super Bowl Act II of ‘Renaissance’ is coming.

Shortly after Bey released ‘Renaissance’ in 2022 she seemed to be hinting at a second and third act, the second fans presumed was the 'Renaissance' Film, and she’s just confirmed Act II will be a country themed album.

She’s already dropped two singles too; ’16 Carriages’ and ’Texas Hold ‘Em’. We knew she was up to something when we saw that cowboy hat at the Grammys.

When is Beyoncé’s new album coming out, what’s on the track list and what else do we know about Bey’s new music in 2024? Read on for the latest.

Beyoncé with daughter Blue Ivy at the Grammys
Beyoncé with daughter Blue Ivy at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

When is Beyoncé’s 2024 album coming out?

‘Renaissance Act II’ is coming out on 29th March 2024. Beyoncé confirmed the news during an ad-break in the Super Bowl after teaming up with network company Verizon.

After trying to ‘break the internet’ in a multitude of ways, including posing on the iconic ‘Renaissance’ horse, starting a lemonade stand (a nod to her 2016 album) and running for BOTUS (Beyonce of the United States), she announces: “Ok, they ready. Drop the new music. I told y’all the Renaissance is not over.”

Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour took place in 2023
Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour took place in 2023. Picture: Getty

What is Beyoncé’s country album called?

Beyoncé hasn’t confirmed the name of her 2024 album, but we do know it’s Act II of her ‘Renaissance’ era.

She’s confirmed previously ‘Renaissance’ is a three act project, recorded over three years during the pandemic. She said when she released the 2022 album: “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”

What’s on the track list for Beyoncé’s ‘Act II’?

So far, we only know two songs on Beyoncé’s country album:

  • ’16 Carriages’
  • 'Texas Hold ‘Em’

Both are country-infused, and ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ is an upbeat bop while ’16 Carriages’ is more of a country ballad.

