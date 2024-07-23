Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

23 July 2024, 16:41

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview
Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview. Picture: Capital Buzz
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

What would Glen Powell be doing as a job if he wasn't an actor? A Beanie Baby dealer. Yep, you read that correctly.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Twisters is box office hit, everyone is having a Hot Glen Summer era, country's cool again (shout out to Lainey Wilson)... Yee – and I cannot stress this enough – HAW!

To celebrate the release of Twisters, Capital Buzz sat down with the tornado-wrangling stars themselves, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos, for an interview... with a twist.

Twisters Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

After picking their own interview questions, Daisy, Glen and Anthony revealed what kind of left-field job they'd love to do if they weren't actors (Beanie Baby dealer? Captain of a ship? A dairy farmer?!!), their country music karaoke choices and the British phrases that they picked up after working on set with Daisy.

Plus, the trio also revealed which of their previous roles they'd love to return to in a potential sequel. Turns out Daisy's got a pretty solid idea for a follow-up to her movie Fresh, and if there's a spare role going, Glen is 100% on board.

Hit play on the video above to watch the full interview, or head to Global Player or Capital Buzz's YouTube page to watch there.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Who will play Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton season 3?

Who Will Play Sophie Beckett In Bridgerton Season 4? Here's What We Know So Far

Meet the Love Island bombshell's sister

Who Is Joey Essex's Sister? Get To Know Frankie Essex, Her Children, Boyfriend & More

Joey has opened up about him mum passing

What Happened To Joey Essex's Mum? Everything He's Said About The Tragedy

Wil and Uma spill on their future plans in Q&A

Love Island's Wil And Uma Plan Huge Next Step In Their Relationship

Love Island

Does Lady Cowper's first name hint at Sophie Beckett's introduction?

Bridgerton Fans Spot Major Hint That Benedict And Sophie Will Lead Season 4

Who does Benedict marry in Bridgerton? Here's what happens with Sophie Beckett in the books

Who Does Benedict Marry In Bridgerton? Sophie Beckett Could Arrive In Season 3

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline With Paul Suarez Explained

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline Explained

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Benedict Bridgerton will take the lead in Bridgerton season 4

Bridgerton Season 4 Confirms Benedict Bridgerton Will Be The Lead

Joey Essex was brought to tears after family reunion on Love Island

Joey Essex In Tears After His Sister Says Their Mum Would Be 'So Proud' Of Him

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits