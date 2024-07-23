Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

By Katie Louise Smith

What would Glen Powell be doing as a job if he wasn't an actor? A Beanie Baby dealer. Yep, you read that correctly.

Twisters is box office hit, everyone is having a Hot Glen Summer era, country's cool again (shout out to Lainey Wilson)... Yee – and I cannot stress this enough – HAW!

To celebrate the release of Twisters, Capital Buzz sat down with the tornado-wrangling stars themselves, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos, for an interview... with a twist.

After picking their own interview questions, Daisy, Glen and Anthony revealed what kind of left-field job they'd love to do if they weren't actors (Beanie Baby dealer? Captain of a ship? A dairy farmer?!!), their country music karaoke choices and the British phrases that they picked up after working on set with Daisy.

Plus, the trio also revealed which of their previous roles they'd love to return to in a potential sequel. Turns out Daisy's got a pretty solid idea for a follow-up to her movie Fresh, and if there's a spare role going, Glen is 100% on board.

