Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

By Katie Smith

Are Lauren and Eliot from Married At First Sight Australia still together or have they split?

Married at First Sight Australia has finally made its grand return to UK screens and the drama is already kicking off thanks to groom Eliot Donovan and bride Lauren Hall.

Lauren (37) and Eliot (35) were the first couple to get married after being paired up by experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla.

Despite initially hitting it off at the altar, cracks began to show quickly thanks to Eliot's exhaustive list of "non-negotiables".

But do they manage to work it out? Or was Lauren and Eliot's relationship doomed from the start? If you've keeping with all the Aussie spoilers on TikTok then you'll know exactly what happens between the pair. If you haven't, here's your answer... (Spoilers ahead!)

Are Lauren and Eliot still together on MAFS Australia?

Nope – that ship has well and truly sailed and they are no longer together.

In fact, it took less than 3 days for Eliot to quit the experiment after deciding that Lauren was not right for him.

"I would commit as long as they respected my non-negotiables," he said before he left, leaving Lauren two days into their honeymoon and well before the first commitment ceremony.

Why did MAFS UK's Lauren and Eliot split?

Ultimately, the couple split because Eliot just didn't want to explore any kind of connection with Lauren. He didn't want to "compromise on his values" and "he wasn't willing to," either.

Not only did he continually take shots at her love for luxury goods, fancy restaurants and fitness levels, he was also adamant that he wanted someone younger than him (preferably "like 25") and someone who is not a career person and who wants a big family.

While Lauren was willing to carry on with the experiment, she eventually grew tired of Eliot's complaints and "mean" comments.

"He's just closed off because he didn't get exactly what he wanted," Lauren said. "He's so annoying. Can't stand him."

Who do Lauren and Eliot re-enter the experiment with?

After their split, Lauren and Eliot are eventually brought back as intruders and end up marrying two different people.

Lauren marries Clint, a 43-year-old pro golfer and business owner from Tasmania. Meanwhile, Eliot is re-paired with 32-year-old personal trainer and actor Veronica.

