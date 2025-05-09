Modern Family's Ariel Winter explains heartbreaking reason why she left Hollywood

9 May 2025, 17:11

Modern Family's Ariel Winter explains heartbreaking reason why she left Hollywood
Modern Family's Ariel Winter explains heartbreaking reason why she left Hollywood. Picture: Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Newscom/Alamy Live News, ABC/Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Since Modern Family ended, Ariel Winter has left LA and focused on voice acting instead of being on screen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Modern Family's Ariel Winter has opened up about the heartbreaking reason why she left LA after the show ended.

It's impossible to imagine Modern Family without Ariel Winter. For 11 seasons, Ariel played the role of Claire and Phil's snarky and intelligent daughter Alex perfectly. Ariel was just 11 years old when the show debuted and she grew up in the public eye as she portrayed every stage of Alex's childhood, from her awkward teens to her young adulthood.

Since Modern Family finished, Ariel has taken a step back from acting on screen and now she's explained why.

Did Ariel Winter quit acting?

Modern Family fans can’t get over how old Lily looks now

In a new interview with People, Ariel revealed that she left LA because of the way the intense body-shaming she was subjected as a child. Ariel said: “It was just everywhere. It was every headline I read about myself, like, grown people writing articles about me saying how I looked terrible or pregnant or like a fat slut."

Adding more context, Ariel continued: "I mean, I was 14. It totally damaged my self-esteem. I understood what it was like to be hated. No matter what I was going through, I was a target. It made it very difficult to look at myself in the mirror and go, ‘I love this version of me.'"

Ariel, who got emancipated when she was 17 years old, added: "Honestly, it’s just my entire childhood. It’s a really deep, painful, sore, sore part for me that’s so much deeper and bigger than I’ve ever felt ready to talk about.”

Now, Ariel and her boyfriend Luke Benward live outside of LA with their six dogs.

The cast of Modern Family
The cast of Modern Family. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about her decision to leave Hollywood, Ariel said: "It holds some not-great memories for me, and I’m young and never lived anywhere else, and thought, ‘Why not?’ If you’re no longer on a network show that shoots there, you don’t really have to be there."

Ariel then said she would be open to moving back if she gets cast in a network show in future but for now she's content to live outside of the limelight.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

Lea Michele says she "wasn't allowed to stop" filming Glee when Corey Monteith died

Lea Michele says she "wasn't allowed to stop" filming Glee when Corey Monteith died

Wicked's Marissa Bode has urged the Met Gala to be more inclusive for people with disabilities

Wicked's Marissa Bode calls out Met Gala for lack of disability inclusivity

Are Lauren and Eliot from MAFS Australia still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits