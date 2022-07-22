Beyoncé's Renaissance: Everything You Need To Know From Tracklist To Genre

22 July 2022, 16:32

All the details on Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'
All the details on Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Beyoncé is getting ready to drop 'Renassaince', her first solo album in six years, here are all the details on the tracklist, release date and genre of the summer record.

Beyoncé is making her long-awaited return and the Beyhive is positively buzzing!

The 40-year-old star announced last month that her seventh studio record was just around the corner, with 'Renaissance' set for release this summer.

The music icon kicked off her new era with dance anthem 'BREAK MY SOUL', which immediately soared the charts and claimed the number one spot for four weeks running.

Now, Bey has unveiled her tracklist which features some pretty incredible collaborators. From the release date to the genre of the album, here's everything you need to know about 'Renaissance'...

Beyoncé is gearing up for the release of 'Renaissance'
Beyoncé is gearing up for the release of 'Renaissance'. Picture: Getty

When does Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' come out?

'Renaissance' will be hitting streaming platforms on July 29 – so not long to go at all!

The seventh record from the 'Crazy In Love' songstress comes a long six years after Beyoncé's critically acclaimed visual album 'Lemonade', which was released in 2016 to rave reviews.

The Beyhive have been patiently waiting for a follow-up ever since the genre-subverting musician dominated the scene with singles like 'Hold Up', 'Sorry' and 'Formation'.

'Renaissance' is set to be the album of the summer
'Renaissance' is set to be the album of the summer. Picture: Beyoncé/Instagram
'Renaissance' is the follow-up album to 'Lemonade'
'Renaissance' is the follow-up album to 'Lemonade'. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tracklist

Beyoncé's new album is somewhat longer than the industry standard as it boasts 16 brand new tracks and has a run time of over an hour – what a treat!

  1. 'I'm That Girl'
  2. 'Cozy'
  3. 'Alien Superstar'
  4. 'Cuff It'
  5. 'Energy'
  6. 'Break My Soul'
  7. 'Church Girl'
  8. 'Plastic off the Sofa'
  9. 'Virgo's Groove'
  10. 'Move'
  11. 'Heated'
  12. 'Thique'
  13. 'All Up in Your Mind'
  14. 'America Has a Problem'
  15. 'Pure/Honey'
  16. 'Summer Renaissance'

What genre will 'Renaissance' be?

Bey has kept her cards close to her press during the promotion of her seventh record, with fans and music critics alike patiently anticipating the style of 'Renaissance'.

Thus far, all signs point toward dance and house music getting a moment on the album thanks to the mega-success of the disco-esque single 'Break My Soul'.

Variety reports that the album will also include remnants of country music, with Ryan Tedder, of One Republic, serving as a songwriter for several tracks.

Ryan has worked on a slew of successful bops throughout his career, notably co-writing and co-producing the 2009 'Halo' with Beyoncé.

