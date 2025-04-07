When is Jesy Nelson's due date? Everything with know about her twin pregnancy with boyfriend Zion Foster

7 April 2025, 12:56

When is Jesy Nelson's pregnancy due date? The singer thanked fans as she gave them a new update over the weekend.
When is Jesy Nelson's pregnancy due date? The singer thanked fans as she gave them a new update over the weekend.

By Jenny Medlicott

How many weeks pregnant is Jesy Nelson and when is her due date? Here's everything we know about her pregnancy.

Fans were left overwhelmed with relief when Jesy Nelson revealed at the end of March that the emergency surgery she had undergone for her unborn twins had been a success.

The former Little Mix star had the surgery after learning she was pre-twin-to-twin transfusion (TTTS), putting one or both of her unborn babies’ lives at risk.

While the surgery was thankfully a success, due to the risky nature of the operation, Jesy confirmed that she would have to stay in hospital for the foreseeable future due to concerns she could go into an early labour.

But how many weeks pregnant is Jesy Nelson and when is her due date? Here's all the details we have on when she's expecting.

Jesy Nelson has update on twin babies

How many weeks pregnant is Jesy Nelson?

Jesy has kept the specifics about how far along she is relatively under wraps so far. We do know, however, that she announced she was pregnant back on 12 January and already had a small but visible bump at this point.

So while we don't have any exact figures, obviously three months have now passed since her initial announcement –  we'll leave it up to you to do some guesswork!

When is Jesy Nelson's baby due?

Again, while Jesy has been forthcoming about the ups and downs of her pregnancy journey, she's kept the due date of her babies relatively hush hush.

However, when she announced her surgery had been a success at the end of March, she did provide some clues about how far along she is.

She said that she was "still very, very early", before adding: "So I can't leave the hospital until I'm a certain amount of weeks. Every week we are just like, 'please, please, please stay in there!'"

Jesy announced she was pregnant in January.
Jesy announced she was pregnant in January. Picture: Instagram

Since her last update at the end of March, Jesy reached out to fans again on Sunday (6 April) with more details about her condition and to thank them for all their support.

In the post shared to Instagram on Sunday, the ‘Boyz’ singer confirmed she was still in hospital with her partner Zion Foster.

Beaming at the camera, she said: “Hi guys, happy Sunday, We just wanted to come on here because we are another week further along and we feel so grateful and blessed that these little babies are still going strong.

“We just wanted also thank you so much for your wonderful supportive, beautiful messages. You guys have been so lovely.

“We have seen all your lovely messages and it has really helped keep us going. So we just wanted to say thank you for that.”

Zion, who could be seen in the background, then chimed in with a: “Thank you so much!”

Jesy revealed, however, that unfortunately she hasn’t been able to enjoy the sunshine quite as much as she’d like due to her condition.

She said: “I hope you are enjoying the sunshine. Unfortunately we can't. Well, we can, Zion takes me out in the wheelchair down the road but that's as far as we can go.”

But the star reassured fans that she’ll be sure to keep us all updated on the rest of her pregnancy journey.

In a video posted on Mother’s Day, Jesy and Zion revealed she had undergone a successful surgery and things were looking much better, despite still being in hospital.

"We have some amazing news, the TTTS has cleared up, the operation was a success, which is just absolutely incredible," she said at the time.

She added: "We are so so lucky to have the most amazing doctors. And basically, the situation that we're in now is, my cervix is very, very short so I can't leave the hospital because my waters could break at any point."

