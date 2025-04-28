Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

What time does the Cowboy Carter Tour end? How long is a Beyoncé concert? Everything you need to know about the stage times for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour and when it starts at the SoFi Stadium in LA and beyond.

She coming! Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour is finally here but what time does the show start and when does it finish?

It's no secret that Beyoncé tours are must-see events. From the impeccable live vocals and choreography to the next level production value, no one puts on a show like Beyoncé. In 2022, Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour became one of the most successful tours in history and, with 32 stadium shows, the Cowboy Carter Tour looks set to follow suit.

What time does Beyoncé come on stage though and how long is each concert? Here's all the details on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour stage times including support acts and so much more. If you've got your own tickets or are tuning into one of the Beyhive livestreams, we're here to make sure you don't miss any part of the show.

What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyonce lands best country album Grammy award for Cowboy Carter

What time does Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour start?

If you're going to see Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, we recommend arriving with plenty of time to spare. Beyoncé is yet to reveal if the show will have any support acts so fans attending Night 1 in LA ought to arrive when doors open in order not to miss anything. Beyoncé's stage time is yet to be confirmed but it was 20:30 for her last tour.

What time does Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour end?

Again we won't know when Cowboy Carter Tour ends until the first show is over. For comparison though, Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour shows lasted between 2 hours and 30 minutes and 2 hours and 45 minutes. With this in mind, Cowboy Carter Tour shows could end around 23:00 in the US.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour times - US shows:

  • Doors Open: 17:00
  • Show Starts: 19:00
  • Beyoncé: 20:30 (TBC)
  • Show Ends: 23:00 (TBC)

What time is Beyoncé performing in LA?

Beyoncé is set to perform an amazing five shows at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Official stage times for Beyoncé's shows at the SoFi Stadium on April 28th, May 1st, 4th, 7th and 9th are as follows:

  • Doors Open: 17:00
  • Show Starts: 19:00
  • Beyoncé: 20:30 (TBC)
  • Show Ends: 23:00 (TBC)

To avoid missing anything, we suggest that you are comfortable in your seat from 20:00 onwards. Make sure to listen out for weather warnings too in case there are any delays.

If you'e looking for a livestream link to watch the show, Beyoncé's performance will likely start at around 23:30PM (ET) and 04:30AM (BST).

Bookmark this page and we will keep you posted with any updates to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour stage times.

Following her six shows in LA, Beyoncé will perform in Chicago, Illinois on May 15th, 17th and 18th. Stage times are likely to be similar to those in LA.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know timings for each Cowboy Carter Tour concert before they happen.

