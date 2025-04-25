Lorde opens up about painful breakup that inspired her 'What Was That' lyrics

25 April 2025, 16:22

Lorde 'What Was That' lyrics meaning explained
Lorde 'What Was That' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Universal Music
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Lorde's 'What Was That' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the meaning behind the song.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lorde is back! Her new single 'What Was That' is here and now Lorde's opened up about the breakup that inspired it.

Lorde never fails to capture the internet's attention when she releases new music. Since she released Pure Heroine in 2013, she's made sure to take time between her projects. As it stands, there's been four years between every Lorde album and, after her viral 'Girl so confusing' verse, all eyes have been on Lorde to see what she does next.

Created with pop masterminds Dan Nigro (Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray) and Jim-E-Stack (Charli xcx, Caroline Polachek, HAIM), 'What Was That' is both classic Lorde and new territory for her. What are Lorde's 'What Was That' lyrics about though? Here's what Lorde's said about the meaning behind the breakup banger.

Lorde teases new single 'What Was That'

In 'What Was That', Lorde sings in a stream of conscious like manner about her state of being in the wake of a split. In the first verse, she sings: I wear smoke like a wedding veil / Make a meal I won't eat / Step out into the street, alone in a sea / It comes over me / Oh, I'm missin' you / Yeah, I'm missin' you / And all the things we used to do.

In the chorus, Lorde reminisces over her past relationship: MDMA in the back garden, blow our pupils up / We kissed for hours straight, well, baby, what was that? She adds: Since l was seventeen, I gave you everything / Now, we wake from a dream, well, baby, what was that?

Most devastatingly, Lorde sings: Do you know you're still with me / When I'm out with my friends? and then I tried to let / Whatever has to pass through me / Pass through, but this is stayin' a while, I know / It might not let me go.

Lorde - What Was That

Who are Lorde's 'What Was That' lyrics about?

Describing the song on her website when it came out, Lorde gave fans some insight into what inspired it: "Late 2023. Back in New York. Deep breakup. Stopping birth control. Every meal a battle. Flashbacks and waves. Feeling grief’s vortex and letting it take me. Opening my mouth and recording what fell out...The sound of my rebirth."

Discussing the breakup at the time, Lorde said in a newsletter: "I’m living with heartbreak again. It’s different but the same. I ache all the time, I forget why and then remember. I’m not trying to hide from the pain, I understand now that pain isn’t something to hide from, that there’s actually great beauty in moving with it."

As Lorde tends to keep her personal life private, it's unclear who she split from in 2023. Some fans think the song is about Universal Music's Justin Warren. The pair were often photographed together and even sparked engagement rumours when Lorde wore a diamond ring to Variety’s Power of Women event in 2023.

Lorde first met Justin when she signed to Universal Music in New Zealand when she was just 13 years old and the couple reportedly started dating in 2015. However, neither Lorde nor Justin have ever confirmed if they were in a relationship.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Lorde says anything else about the song.

Lorde - 'What Was That' lyrics

VERSE 1
A place in the city
A chair and a bed
I cover up all the mirrors
I can't see myself yet
I wear smoke like a wedding veil
Make a meal I won't eat
Step out into the street, alone in a sea
It comes over me

PRE-CHORUS
Oh, I'm missin' you
Yeah, I'm missin' you
And all the things we used to do

CHORUS
MDMA in the back garden, blow our pupils up
We kissed for hours straight, well, baby, what was that?
I remember sayin' then, "This is the best cigarette of my life"
Well, I want you just like that
Indio haze, we're in a sandstorm and it knocks me out
I didn't know then that you'd never be enough, oh
Since l was seventeen, I gave you everything
Now, we wake from a dream, well, baby, what was that?

POST-CHORUS
What was that?
Baby, what was that?

VERSE 2
Do you know you're still with me
When I'm out with my friends?
I stare at the painted faces
That talk current affairs
You had to know this was happenin'
You weren't feelin' my heat
When I'm in the blue light, down at Baby's All Right
I face reality

PRE-CHORUS
I tried (I tried) to let (To let)
Whatever has to pass through me
Pass through, but this is stayin' a while, I know
It might not let me go

CHORUS
MDMA in the back garden, blow our pupils up
We kissed for hours straight, well, baby, what was that?
I remember sayin' then, "This is the best cigarette of my life"
Well, I want you just like that
Indio haze, we're in a sandstorm and it knocks me out
I didn't know then, but you'd never be enough, oh
Since l was seventeen, I gave you everything
Now, we wake from a dream, well, baby, what was that?

POST-CHORUS
What was that?
'Cause I want you just like that
When I'm in the blue light, I can make it alright
What was that?
When I'm in the blue light, I can make it alright
Baby, what was that?

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Everything you need to know about Anne-Marie after the arrival of her daughter

Anne-Marie fact file – Her age, husband, daughter and more

Anne-Marie confirms gender of her second baby to Capital Breakfast

Anne-Marie confirms gender of her second baby to Capital Breakfast

Sofia Isella: 'When I was five, I was terrified of automatic flushing toilets' | My Life In 20

Sofia Isella: 'When I was five, I was terrified of automatic flushing toilets' | My Life In 20
Chappell Roan deletes social media after “ruthless” online criticism

Chappell Roan deletes social media after “ruthless” online criticism

Coachella livestream schedule: How to watch Coachella 2025 online

Coachella livestream schedule: Coachella 2025 stage times and how to watch

Hot On Capital

Jenna Ortega's scrapped You season 5 storyline has been revealed

You season 5 bosses reveal scrapped storyline for Jenna Ortega's Ellie

TV & Film

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey was "fixated" on looking more like Ellie in season 2 following brutal criticism

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey was "fixated" on looking more like Ellie in season 2 after age criticism

TV & Film

Who is Bronte in You season 5? Madeline Brewer didn't know about big twist until she read the script

Who is Bronte in You season 5? Her true identity and big twist explained

TV & Film

Does Joe Goldberg die or get caught in You season 5? Ending explained

Does Joe Goldberg die or get caught? You season 5 ending explained

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa 'worried' about partner Kath Ebbs after 'blunt' 4-word message in letter from home

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo Siwa 'worried' over partner Kath Ebbs' 'blunt' 4-word message

TV & Film

All the details on the $400 perfume Dave bought for Jamie on MAFS UK

What perfume did Dave buy Jamie on MAFS Australia? $400 Maison Crivelli gift revealed

TV & Film

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back for 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball is back for 2025!

Events

Is Jenna Ortega in You season 5? Here's what happened to Ellie

Is Jenna Ortega in You season 5? Ellie's fate revealed

TV & Film

You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

TV & Film

Does Love Quinn appear in You season 5?

Is Love Quinn alive in You season 5?

TV & Film

MAFS star Carina looked totally different before she appeared on the show

MAFS Australia’s Carina looks ‘unrecognisable’ in resurfaced photos from before show

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Dave responds to ex-wife Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa's mum releases JoJo's live-action Tangled audtion tape

JoJo Siwa's live-action Tangled audition tape has been released

TV & Film

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

TV & Film

Celebrity Big Brother star's JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have grown very close in the house

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo and Chris' intimate moment that wasn't aired on TV

TV & Film

We Were Liars actor Joseph Zada is set to play young Haymitch in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Hunger Games prequel movie casts Joseph Zada as young Haymitch

TV & Film

MAFS' Jacqui has said Ryan has made 'false claims' after requesting ADVO against her

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to Ryan's restraining order request calling out 'false claims'

TV & Film

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

TV & Film

Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

What time does You season 5 come out on Netflix?

You season 5 release time: Here's what time You comes out on Netflix

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch