How many Grammys has Beyoncé won? Every award including Album of the Year

How many Grammys has Beyoncé won? Every award including Album of the Year. Picture: Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images, Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Beyoncé has made Grammys history as the first Black woman to win Album of the Year in 26 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She's a clever girl! Beyoncé is officially the most-awarded artist in Grammys history but which awards has she won?

Beyoncé just made history at the 2025 Grammys by taking home the awards for Album of the Year and Best Country Album for 'Cowboy Carter'. In doing so, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to receive Album of the Year since Lauryn Hill won the award in 1999. Beyoncé is also the first Black woman to ever win Best Country Album.

To date, Beyoncé has won more Grammy awards than any other person. What are they though? Below is a full list of her iconic wins and some insight into Beyoncé's journey to taking home the coveted Album of the Year title.

How many Grammys has Beyoncé won?

Beyonce lands best country album Grammy award for Cowboy Carter

Fans of Beyoncé will already know that she's been historically snubbed in the Album of the Year category. In 2008, 'I Am... Sasha Fierce' lost to Taylor Swift's 'Fearless'. In 2015, 'Beyoncé' controversially lost to Beck's 'Morning Phase'. Then, in 2016 'Lemonade' lost to Adele's '25' and, in 2023, 'Renaissance' lost to Harry Styles' 'Harry's House'.

As a result, people have called out the Grammys for failing to acknowledge Beyoncé's impact in the album format. In an emotional speech, Beyoncé dedicated the award to legendary Black country star Linda Martell who features on 'Cowboy Carter'. She said: "I just feel very very full and very honoured. It's been many many years."

Beyoncé was also visibly shocked to take home Best Country Album. In her speech, she said: "Wow, I really was not expecting this. I want to thank God. I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album."

Beyoncé also took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance for 'II Most Wanted' with Miley Cyrus.

As a result, Beyoncé has increased her record-breaking Grammy total from 30 to 33 awards.

Every Grammy award Beyoncé has ever won including Album of the Year. Picture: Getty

Which Grammys has Beyoncé won?

2001

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals - 'Say My Name'

Best R&B Song - 'Say My Name'

2002

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals - 'Survivor'

2004

Best Contemporary R&B Album - 'Dangerously in Love'

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals - 'The Closer I Get to You (with Luther Vandross)'

Best R&B Song - 'Crazy in Love (feat. JAY-Z)'

2006

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals - 'So Amazing (with Stevie Wonder)'

2007

Best Contemporary R&B Album - 'B'Day'

2010

Best Contemporary R&B Album - 'I Am... Sasha Fierce'

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance - 'Halo'

Song of the Year - 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)'

Best R&B Song - 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It'

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance - 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)'

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance - 'At Last'

2013

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance - 'At Last'

2015

Best Surround Sound Album - 'Beyoncé'

Best R&B Performance - 'Drunk in Love (feat. JAY-Z)'

Best R&B Song - 'Drunk in Love (feat. JAY-Z)'

2017

Best Urban Contemporary Album - 'Lemonade'

Best Music Video - 'Formation'

2019

Best Urban Contemporary Album - 'Everything Is Love'

2020

Best Music Film - 'Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé'

2021

Best R&B Performance - 'Black Parade'

Best Rap Performance - 'Savage (Remix) with Megan Thee Stallion'

Best Rap Song - 'Savage (Remix) with Megan Thee Stallion'

Best Music Video - 'Brown Skin Girl (feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter)'

2023

Best Dance/Electronic Album - 'Renaissance'

Best Dance/Electronic Recording - 'Break My Soul'

Best Traditional R&B Performance - 'Plastic Off the Sofa'

Best R&B Song - 'Cuff It'

2025

Album of the Year - 'Cowboy Carter'

Best Country Album - 'Cowboy Carter'

Best Country Duo/Group Performance - 'II Most Wanted (with Miley Cyrus)

Winning Album of the Year after rapping: A-O-T-Y, I ain't win. I ain't stuntin' 'bout them. Take that s--- on the chin. Come back and f--- up the pen? Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Read more about Beyoncé here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.