MAFS Australia's Eliot defends use of controversial term after backlash

9 May 2025, 12:42

MAFS Australia's Eliot defends use of controversial term following backlash
MAFS Australia's Eliot defends use of controversial term following backlash. Picture: Nine / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Eliot faced major backlash after using a typically racist phrase.

MAFS Australia series 12's Eliot left UK fans aghast after using a racial slur in one of his social media videos.

Eliot has turned into somewhat of a social media star after his time on the show where he had two failed marriages. Whether it's 'trolling' Billy and Dave from the show or teasing updates on his relationship with Jamie, he's got fans hooked.

Boasting over 270K followers on TikTok, Eliot has been one of the only MAFS 'villains' of the show's history to be able to change the opinion of viewers. Under one of his videos, a viewer commented: "You are hilarious! As if we thought you were the ‘problem’. You were dealt 2 dodgy cards in MAFS. Hope you find love cus you’re great. [sic]"

However his popularity was very almost snatched from him after using a word that is deemed highly offensive in the UK.

Eliot on MAFS Australia
Eliot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

On TikTok he shared a video with the text, 'POV you cosplay as a w-- to impress a girl'. Traditionally the term 'w--' is understood to be a racial slur deriving from the word 'Golliw--'.

Viewers rushed to his comment saying thing like, "Brits watching this vid: 😳😲😵" and "I’m sorry what??". Responding to one comment, Eliot said: "See the caption for clarification 🙏🏻💕"

In he caption he wrote: "W-- = someone of southern European descent, used as a term of endearment in Australia"

Defending Eliot, one user said: "As an Australian living in the uk I’m very glad to know now from this video NOT to use that word here cause it really does mean European in Australia."

Following an influx of shocked comments, Eliot posted another video saying: "If you're from the UK and you're freaking out about my last post, don't stress 'w--' has a completely different meaning in Australia.

"It's used to refer to someone with southern European heritage, someone like myself, and is used in an endearing way, just like I did in my post."

"Now, yes, going back to the 1980s, yes 'w--' was definitely a derogatory term. However today, where we are right now, I don't know a single Italian or Greek Australian who wouldn't call themselves a proud w--," he explained.

Eliot added: "So, case in point, 25 years ago one of the highest grossing Australian films was made, and what was it called? The W-- Boy, ha ha."

Eliot defends use of the word
Eliot defends use of the word. Picture: TikTok

Under the comments of that post, there have still been some people debating whether or not the term is offensive. One user said: "No. disagree. I'm a proud Greek Australian. If I'm called this, I take offence."

Another said: "As a Greek, I don’t take offence depending on HOW it’s said. However, there’s still many people in Aus that use it in a derogatory way."

A UK viewer weighed in saying: "I get the explanation, but honestly, it’s awful here in the uk. It’s a derogatory term used against black people. It’s currently still bad here."

Eliot replied to that comment with: "Yes that’s awful and I would never use it in that context obviously 🙏🏻💕"

