Bad Bunny Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

6 May 2025, 17:33 | Updated: 6 May 2025, 17:41
How much are Bad Bunny tickets? Here's when and how to get presale tickets for Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour Tour in London, UK, Sydney, Australia, Mexico City, Mexico and around the world.
Bad Bunny fans assemble! Benito has finally announced a Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour but when do tickets go on sale?
There's no denying that 2025 is Bad Bunny's year. After releasing his sixth solo studio album Debí Tirar Más Fotos on January 5th, the Puerto Rican star immediately took over streaming charts all around the world. Songs like 'BAILE INoLVIDABLE', 'EoO' and, of course, 'DtMF' are some of the most streamed songs of 2025 so far.
With that in mind, it's no wonder that people want to see Bad Bunny live. In January, Bad Bunny announced that he would be performing a 30 show No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency in Puerto Rico but now he's revealed that he's heading out on a world tour too. The Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour kicks off this year.
Here are all the details you need about presale codes, ticket prices, dates, cities, support acts, setlist and more. Beyond that, you can also find out if Bad Bunny is taking the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour to the US or not.
Bad Bunny attends Met Gala
Presales for the Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour vary from country to country but most are held through LiveNation. In the UK and Australia, the presale begins on Thursday, March 8th. To register for the Bad Bunny presale, all you need to do is visit the LiveNation page for your desired date, click "Register for presale" and follow the site instructions.
You can also access presale information directly via Bad Bunny's website by clicking the "Tickets on Sale" button next to the concert you wish to attend. Mexico have a Banamex Presale on Monday, May 12th.
All the sale times for Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour tickets including the presales and the general sale.
Bad Bunny Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour LiveNation Presale
Bad Bunny Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour Banamex Presale
Bad Bunny Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour General Sale
Ticket prices for Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour for all countries are yet to be revealed. However, tickets for shows in Spain and the Netherlands currently cost between $93 and $171 depending on where people sit or stand.
If tickets are similar prices in the UK, they should cost between £70 and £145.
Here are all Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour dates and cities that have been announced for 2025 and 2026 so far. As it stands, Bad Bunny has announced 24 shows in countries including the UK, Australia and Mexico.
For the time being, Bad Bunny has announced zero dates in the US as part of the Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour. However, as mentioned above, he is doing a residency called No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí in his homeland, Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny is performing 30 shows between July and September at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.
Tickets for Bad Bunny's No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí went on sale in January and they all sold out within four hours.
No information for Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour setlist has been revealed just yet but he it will likely revolve around his Debí Tirar Más Fotos album. It also seems likely that Bad Bunny will play his biggest hits and some fan favourite deep cuts. It's currently unclear if the No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency setlist will be the same.
No support acts for Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour have been teased just yet. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.
