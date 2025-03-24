Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together? Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Beth and Teejay got married on MAFS Australia 2025, but did things work out? Are they still together or have they split?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While some couples have left Married at First Sight Australia by this point of the show, or some face new challenged for some new singles, the experiment has only just begun for them.

We've bid adieu to the likes of Ash and Jake, and Tim and Katie but now it's time to introduce the 'intruder couples'. Among those joining the show late are Beth and Teejay, who's wedding included the rest of the cast as their guests.

Following in Billy's footsteps, Beth is another UK contestant - specifically hailing from Lancashire, Northwest England. And after never having a boyfriend the experts matched her with Adelaide-born Teejay in hopes they'd make a lasting couple.

So, do they? Here's the tea on how things work out for Beth and Teejay. And of course, there are spoilers below!

Are Beth and Teejay from MAFS Australia still together?

Beth and Teejay at their MAFS Australia wedding. Picture: Nine

Are Beth and Teejay still together?

As a couple, Beth and Teejay had one of the most promising starts to the experiment, with the attraction clearly there on both sides and Beth saying he was everything she'd asked the experts for.

While the show is airing in the UK, Beth and Teejay are still together as their wedding has only just aired, however Australian viewers will already have an insight into what's next for the couple.

Keep scrolling if you want spoilers.

Are Beth and Teejay still together after filming MAFS Australia?

No they are not till together as Beth and Teejay didn't leave the show as a couple. During their final commitment ceremony Teejay revealed he felt they were having "connection issues" and decided to leave the experiment.

Expert Alessandra clapped back at Teejay, saying: "There is a problem with connection because you’re not wanting to connect with her."

Since leaving the show, Beth has revealed she felt "embarrassed" by Teejay's decision to leave. Speaking to Nine entertainment, she said: "I was super embarrassed… I just remember the feeling in my stomach. It was horrible.

Beth and Teejay are no longer together. Picture: Nine

"I felt really stupid because I obviously tried to get an answer out of him of what he wanted to do and he wouldn’t tell me. When I saw that he wrote leave, I was devastated. I was really, really hurt."

On the other hand, Teejay has said: "It was hard for me to write leave. but I think that considering how I made Beth feel, it was only right to write leave and not give her mixed emotions because that is how I was feeling in the moment."

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Mel Schilling teaches us how to nail a proposal!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.